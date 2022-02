Editor's take: Facebook is formally doing away with its News Feed, and will instead refer to the content stream simply as the Feed. By removing “News” from the name, Meta is essentially distancing itself from the toxicity associated with misinformation and fake news. Sure, it’s just a simple name change, but now the company can say it’s just a Feed that has no direct relation to actual news, implied or otherwise.

