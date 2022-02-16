Altra: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $87.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Braintree, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.35. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 67 cents per share.

The industrial products company posted revenue of $469.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $27.7 million, or 42 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.9 billion.

Altra expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.55 to $3.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion.

Altra shares have fallen nearly 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 17% in the last 12 months.

