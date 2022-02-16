Charles River: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $137.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $2.67. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.49 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.42 per share.

The medical research equipment and services provider posted revenue of $905.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $891.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $391 million, or $7.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $35.4 billion.

Charles River expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.50 to $11.75 per share.

