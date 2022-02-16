ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analog Devices: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $280.1 million.

The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.94 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.79 per share.

The semiconductor maker posted revenue of $2.68 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.61 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, Analog Devices expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.97 to $2.27. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.85.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $2.65 billion.

Analog Devices shares have fallen 6% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has declined almost 7%. The stock has risen 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADI

