The Texas Department of Transportation is considering the next step in a multiphase plan spanning years to widen FM 646. In 2005 and 2006, TxDOT held public meetings to discuss a plan to widen FM 646 from I-45 to Bayshore Boulevard. The widening of the road from I-45 to Edmund Way from two lanes to four has since been completed.

LEAGUE CITY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO