In addition to letting in some fresh air and sunlight, adding a screen door or a storm door can spruce up the entry to your home. There are many types of screen doors and storm doors that complement your home's look — and some models can even make the entry more energy efficient. However, before you click to purchase, it's important to take precise measurements for your new screen or storm door. Manufacturers produce these exterior doors in standard door sizes (and even custom sizes if you need), but the last thing you want is to have to carry a door back into the store to return it.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 3 DAYS AGO