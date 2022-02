Hampton, SC — The Hampton County Arts Council is pleased to announce they have been approved to receive an American Rescue Plan grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to help the arts and cultural sector recover from the pandemic. The small, rural arts agency is recommended to receive $150,000 and may use this funding to ensure equitable pay for artists and administrators, support salaries and wages, as well as contributing to other operating costs and maintaining facilities. Money is also provided to marketing and promotional efforts to encourage attendance and participation in Arts programming. In total, the NEA will award grants totaling $57,750,000 to 567 arts organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Washington, DC.

HAMPTON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO