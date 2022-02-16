Pitt County organization to hold event Thursday to help stop human trafficking in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Coalition Against Human Trafficking will welcome keynote speaker Michele Marston-Stevens, program administrator with Koinonia Community Solutions virtually on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

To join the virtual meeting, click here .

Marston-Stevens will address implementing youth education programs, developing affordable housing initiatives, and creating economic empowerment strategies which are the focus points of Koinonia Community Solutions.

Michele Marston-Stevens (Contributed photo)

“We are excited to learn about Koinonia Community Solutions programs,” said Pam Strickland, PCCAHT facilitator and founder of NC Stop Human Trafficking.

“These programs are examples of what primary human trafficking prevention can be, but they also have the capacity to reduce revictimization through empowering people to have stable housing and gainful employment.”

Marston-Stevens was previously the Title I Regional Program Manager under the Federal WIOA Program overseen by the Rivers East Workforce Development Board. She has spent more than two decades in the corporate, healthcare, and educational sectors and is a Pitt Community College Alumni. She studied economics at East Carolina University with a focus on the economics of poverty and discrimination. She is also a wife, mother, and stepmother. She and her husband have also served as temporary foster parents, as well as directly assisted six women out of human trafficking over the last year.

