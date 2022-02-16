Milwaukee-area builder first to roll out tool that lets buyers design and buy homes online

The hyper-automated professional services platform and time tracking software, Dinvy, has announced a campaign to provide Milwaukee-based businesses it’s product free of charge. Milwaukee, Wis. - This past November, Milwaukee-based start up, Dinvy, launched it’s feature-rich, end-to-end professional services automation and time tracking solution. To celebrate its launch and foster engagement within our hometown, Dinvy is offering local Milwaukee businesses the opportunity to get in on the ground floor. “We are eager to partner with companies who will benefit from our software and provide insight to make the product the best it can be. We love Milwaukee and feel strongly that by offering our software free of charge to support local organization’s growth, we will all win,” stated Tim Schmitt, Director of Sales at Dinvy. The Let’s Go Milwaukee Campaign offering includes: Free Licenses* (up to 50 users) Free licenses for five years for the first 10 companies to partner with Dinvy Free licenses for one year for all other companies Offer valid from February 2021 - May 2021 Sign-Up Benefits Local on-site support and user feedback for continued Dinvy development Free migration off Harvest and consulting/migration support for any other software on a per company basis 30% off licenses in perpetuity for being part of our growth in Milwaukee 30% off any platform expansion to be made available in the future Dinvy software is designed to help freelancers, entrepreneurs and start-ups, as well as established small to mid-size professional services organizations run their entire business. This new software boasts cutting-edge bot technology to keep teams on track by managing the menial tasks of reminders, follow-ups and reporting. “The goal of Dinvy is to make tracking time as simple and intuitive as possible with our integrated bot notifications. This feature allows users to enter time right into Slack, Microsoft Teams or Zoom without even logging into Dinvy. And once time is logged correctly, managing invoices and claiming the correct revenue against project budgets becomes a breeze,” explains Tim Schmitt. In addition, Dinvy offers user-friendly solutions from quotation to invoice, project creation to resource planning and revenue recognition to reporting. Each module includes exceptional insight via dashboard-like graphs and overviews. To learn more about Dinvy’s features and to sign up for your free license, visit www.Dinvy.com/MKE or contact Tim Schmitt at tim.schmitt@dinvy.com to get a demo and activate your Milwaukee offer. ### Dinvy, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., is a hyper-automated professional services platform and time tracking software solution built for the professional services industry - including freelancers, start-ups and small businesses. “The first professional services automation and time tracking software built in Milwaukee.” -

