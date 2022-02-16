Is the chance of floods in your neighborhood increasing?

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan and Detroit Water and Sewerage Department Director Gary Brown unveiled a $15 million initiative Monday to assist homeowners in 11 flood-prone neighborhoods. The Basement Backup Protection Program they said will safeguard properties during rainstorms by installing backwater valves and/or sump pumps starting with a...
Probabilities for spring flooding in the Quad-Cities are below normal this year because of drier-than-normal conditions locally, near-normal river levels and below-normal snow cover and snow water equivalent across the area, according to the first Spring Flood Outlook issued Thursday by the National Weather Service, Davenport. “Rain amounts and the...
High temperatures will feel noticeably cooler than what we experienced on Monday. Expect highs in the 60s and 70s under cloudy and rainy skies. Our temperatures will return to the 70s on Wednesday, beginning a warming trend that will see some communities reach the 80s this weekend. A few showers...
We're looking at increasing clouds for our Wednesday, with a few showers possible later in the day. Highs will top out near 60 in the Upstate, with mid 50s in the mountains. More clouds overnight with a few showers expected, and lows in the 40s. On Thursday, deeper moisture builds...
(Davenport, IA) — The chance of spring flooding in eastern Iowa is “near normal to below normal,” according to the first flood outlook from the National Weather Service in Davenport. Rich Kinney, the warning coordination meteorologist, says, though, that doesn’t mean there won’t be any flooding along the Mississippi River and its tributaries. While the local snowpack is mostly melted, the snowpack in Minnesota hasn’t, and it’s storing an above-average amount of water. Kinney says they’re also looking at additional snowfall and potential heavy rains this spring. Another factor — the ground is only frozen a few inches deep, which will allow melting snow and spring rain to be absorbed, instead of running off into local rivers.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The First Alert is called off for the rest of Friday and will go into effect again Saturday morning with a quick burst of snow, leaving roads slick. FIRST ALERT: A quick-hitting system will zip through the area Saturday morning. This will bring a quick accumulation of snow. Around a half-inch to an inch is expected in the span of a couple of hours. This will lead to potentially fast changes in road surfaces and visibility, but should not be a problem though the whole day. Somerset County does have a winter weather advisory for Saturday morning as 1...
Forested wetland and riparian buffers are nature’s workhorse. These vegetated zones lie between developed land and our wetlands and waterways, providing many benefits to our society. As a member of the Sussex County Wetlands and Buffers Working Group, I participated in over a dozen meetings to develop a framework for the proposed buffer ordinance. As a coastal hazards specialist with Delaware Sea Grant, I help communities assess risks from climate and weather hazards, and identify strategies to improve local resilience. With this article, I would like to contribute science-based information to the public discourse ahead of Sussex County’s hearing on the proposed ordinance Tuesday, Feb. 22.
The Montgomery Advertiser is making this report free to all readers because it is about a public safety event.  Flooding remains a risk across the River Region until Monday, the National Weather Service advised Saturday. Following heavy storms, the Alabama River was listed Saturday at risk of minor flooding through Monday morning. This includes Montgomery, Elmore, Autauga,...
