ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Israel Adesanya breaks down in tears after watching film about pal Blood Diamond’s journey to UFC

By Kostas Lianos
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

ISRAEL ADESANYA couldn't hold back his tears while watching his friend Blood Diamond finally making the scales as a UFC fighter.

Adesanya and his team-mate - whose real name is Mike Mathetha - were on the same card at UFC 271 for the first time ever after their humble beginnings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GS5LV_0eGECfGQ00
Israel Adesanya watched his friend Blood Diamond make the UFC scales for the first time Credit: INSTAGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B1N7P_0eGECfGQ00
Israel Adesanya couldn't hold back his tears after his friend finally arrived at UFC Credit: INSTAGRAM

The Middleweight Champion and Mathetha used to be kickboxers training at City Kickboxing in Auckland, New Zealand before the former made it big in Dana White's promotion.

But the Last Stylebender's friend followed him to the big dance and became the first ever Zimbabwean-born fighter to compete in the Octagon last weekend.

BT Sport cameras caught Adesanya watching his team-mate make the ceremonial weigh-ins backstage last week.

And the Nigerian-born bruiser broke down in tears after finally watching his close friend making it to the big stage.

The clip then cut out to both fighters' past while they were working their way up the ladder.

Adesanya then walked to the stage for his own weigh-in before last Saturday's title bout.

The Middleweight Champion successfully defended his belt after beating Robert Whittaker via unanimous decision at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Blood Diamond, on the other hand, didn't manage to cap his debut with a victory as he lost to Jeremiah Wells.

Wells picked up a technical submission with a rear-naked choke in the first round.

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Israel Adesanya
mmanews.com

Young MMA Fighter Pierre Ludet, Found Dead In His Apartment

22-year-old French MMA fighter Pierre Ludet committed suicide weeks before his 23rd birthday and next bout. Pierre was found in his apartment on Sunday with a fatal gunshot wound from his service weapon. He was an outstanding mixed martial artist and member of the French national police force. The unsuspected...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Movies#Pal#Combat#Mathetha#City Kickboxing#Zimbabwean#Octagon#Nigerian#The Toyota Center#Wells
mmanews.com

Khamzat Chimaev Tells Daniel Cormier Why He’s Better Than Him

Khamzat Chimaev has fired back after former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier doubted the welterweight’s chances of defeating middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya. In last weekend’s pay-per-view main event, Adesanya extended his rule over the 185-pound weight class with a unanimous decision victory over Robert Whittaker. With the triumph, “The...
UFC
CinemaBlend

After Jeff Hardy's Release, He's Teaming With Matt To Take On Another Ex-WWE Tag Team

Jeff Hardy’s shocking release from WWE led to a lot of drama and concern from fans, but now with the passage of time and a few key details cleared up, everyone is looking ahead to the future. Specifically, fans are excited about the prospect of Jeff teaming up again with his brother Matt Hardy and the reunion of one of pro wrestling’s most iconic modern tag-teams. Sure enough, The Hardys announced they would indeed go back to performing as a duo on the independent circuit, and it looks like they’ll square off against another notable former WWE tag team in the process.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Insider

Terence Crawford: “I Would Love To Get The Jermell And Castano Winner, I Can Be Undisputed At 154”

Terence Crawford believes he’s exhausted all of his options. Well before officially making the move to 147 pounds in 2018, the Omaha, Nebraska native eyed a mega clash against fellow pound-for-pound star, Errol Spence Jr. Yet, no matter how loud he’s bellyached about wanting to test his skills against his longtime rival and regardless of establishing himself as one of the best fighters in the world, fast forward four years later and their contest is no closer to becoming a reality.
OMAHA, NE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Legend Told He Can Never Wrestle Again Following Back Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer and Producer D-Von Dudley underwent successful back surgery earlier this week. D-Von noted that doctors had to fuse his L4, L5 and L6 vertebra this past Tuesday, and that the damage was a lot worse than originally thought. He also said surgery took longer than anticipated.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Gilbert Burns responds after Khamzat Chimaev dubs him an easy fight: “Let him be a little overconfident and think he’s going to win”

Gilbert Burns has reacted to upcoming opponent Khamzat Chimaev calling the Brazilian an “easy fight”. Within the context of the welterweight division, there have been few more intriguing fighters to watch in recent years than Gilbert Burns. His rise to prominence at 170 pounds took him all the way to a title shot and while he ultimately fell short against Kamaru Usman, many believe he still has what it takes to challenge for the gold in the future.
UFC
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
328K+
Followers
8K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy