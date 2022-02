Shesterkin allowed two goals on 33 shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Red Wings. Shesterkin put forth another solid effort, though he was unable to get back into the win column. He helped set up Mika Zibanejad's game-tying power-play goal in the third period by playing a stretch pass from well outside his crease. Shesterkin didn't get an assist on the play but created the zone entry that led to the goal. Considering the Rangers haven't had the lead at any point in their two games since the All-Star break, they have to be happy with taking three of a possible four points in this stretch, and Shesterkin's strong play has been the key to that success.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO