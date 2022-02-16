Rams fans to cheer Super Bowl champs at LA victory parade

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rams fans will cheer Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and the rest of the Super Bowl champions during a victory parade in Los Angeles.

Thousands are expected Wednesday on the parade route that will run about a mile through the city and culminate with a rally just outside LA Coliseum.

The celebrating began Sunday when the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 after a final drive by Stafford that ended with a 1-yard TD toss to Kupp, the game’s MVP.

Three LA teams have won championships in the last two years, but the Lakers and Dodgers didn’t get parades because of the pandemic.