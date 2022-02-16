Teen pleads guilty in Callaway County church vandalism

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

One of three teenagers arrested and charged as an adult in the vandalism of a historically Black church in Callaway County pleaded guilty to burglary and vandalism this week.

Dylan J. Smith, 18, of Jefferson City, pleaded guilty Monday in Fulton to three counts of second-degree burglary and one count of institutional vandalism in the January 2021 vandalism of Oakley Chapel A.M.E. Church in Tebbetts .

The 143-year-old historically-black church suffered smashed windows and other damage. A vehicle at a residence was also damaged.

"The group caused extensive damage to the chapel and church annex at the Oakland Chapel A.M.E. Church, including damages to walls, doors, bathroom fixtures, air conditioning units, stained glass windows, as well as the sanctuary of the chapel," according to a news release from the Callaway County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Five people were arrested in connection with a church that was vandalized in Callaway County. Three were charged as adults.

Vandals were also accused of damaging two private residences in the area, according to the release. Smith admitted to causing the damage, along with two other teens charged as adults and two juveniles , over two nights.

A judge sentenced Smith to five years of supervised probation and ordered him to pay restitution. The amount will be specified later, according to the release. The prosecutor's office and sheriff's office are working to assign a monetary value to the damage.

Bradyn Holzhauser, one of the teens charged as an adult, is expected in court next month, according to online court records. The other teen charged as an adult, Matthew Myers, has a court date set later this month.

