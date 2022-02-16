Garth Brooks Announces Return To Notre Dame Stadium

Looks like Garth Brooks is ready to add yet another concert to his extensive list of stadium performances in 2022.

The famed country singer just announced that he’ll be heading to South Bend, Indiana, on Saturday, May 7th to play at Notre Dame Stadium.

This will mark his first time playing in South Bend in three and a half years, and will be his only tour stop in Indiana, Michigan or Illinois this year.

Tickets, which should run you about $100 bucks a piece, go on sale February 25th at 10 AM ET, which will include in-the-round seating, with an eight ticket purchase limit per buyer.

Garth played Notre Dame in 2018 for a CBS television special titled, Garth: Live at Notre Dame.

It rained liked mf’er…