Guilderland Public Library news: Mask policy in effect

A s of this writing, our mask policy remains unchanged: everyone ages two and older must properly wear a mask inside the library. We appreciate your cooperation, and look forward to the opportunity to serve you in the safest possible manner.

GPL Podcast

A new episode of GPL’s podcast, “How Did You Find It?,” debuts Friday, Feb. 18. This month features published author and frequent Humanities New York scholar Giacomo Calabria, discussing our upcoming six-part scholar-led discussion series on Ulysses S. Grant. We welcome your suggestions at: podcast@guilderlandlibrary.org

Holiday closed

The library will be closed on Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 21. Digital materials on our website, WiFi in our main parking lot, book donation bins in our side parking lot, and car charging stations are available anytime.

Twosday Two-Do

Celebrate the once-in-a-lifetime date of 2/22/22 with GPL! Pick-up a Two-Do List at the Adult Information Desk, then bring back the completed list to us. For every two items checked off, you’ll receive a raffle ticket to win a gift card for $22.22 to the Book House. The raffle drawing will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 2:22 p.m. Details at: www.guilderlandlibrary.org/Twosday.

The Harlem Renaissance

In honor of Black History month, we’re presenting a fascinating examination of the Harlem Renaissance on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 6:30 p.m. A creative proliferation of African American contributions during the 1920s and 1930s transformed American culture. People of all backgrounds embraced the black community’s productions, expressions, and style in art, literature, music, dance, and theater. This virtual talk will highlight many of the artists who produced groundbreaking works during this eclectic period. Please register on the Events tab of www.guilderlandlibrary.org.

Live Virtual Storytime

Based on your feedback, we’ve added a new day and time for our Live Virtual Storytimes on Zoom, alternating between Thursday mornings and Tuesday afternoons. Sign up on the Events tab of our website for Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 4 p.m. We’ll read books, sing songs and enjoy a lively time together.

Tech & Résumé Help

Consult with computer coach Robin from the comfort of home to help you get the most out of your Apple device. She can also assist with the Learning Express tool on our website to help you craft a winning résumé. Sign up on the Events tab of our website for your 1:1 virtual hour-long appointment on Monday, Feb. 28, at 6:30 p.m.

— Luanne Nicholson

Genealogy Assistance

Need a little help delving into your family tree, or making progress with your research? Professional genealogist Lisa Dougherty is available for free family history consultations and advice on a virtual basis on Wed. March 9 at 6:00 p.m. Please register in advance on the Events tab of our website to receive your meeting link.

March Book Discussions

We have two upcoming virtual book discussions: Night Owls on Mon. March 14 at 7:30 p.m. talking about “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides; and Memoirs in the Morning on Wed. March 16 at 10:30 a.m. discussing “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive” by Stephanie Land. All are welcome! Interested? Please reserve a copy of the book now, then register on the Events tab of our website.

Libby by Overdrive

Overdrive is phasing out their old app in favor of a more streamlined eBook experience with the Libby by Overdrive app. All account information will carry over, including current checkouts and holds. Best of all, Libby provides easy access to videos and TV shows from Kanopy, as well as on-demand music classes from ArtistWorks. We encourage you to take full advantage of these upgrades by downloading Libby from your smartphone’s app store.

Browsing Hours

Curbside pick up in our lobby is available with 24-hours notice by calling 518.456.2400 ext. 2. Masks are required for ages two and up. GPL policies based on current COVID conditions are outlined in our Pandemic Operations Plan, accessible on our website. Current hours are: Monday – Thursday 9:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Friday 9:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; Sunday 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

