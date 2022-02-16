ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilderland, NY

Guilderland Public Library news: Mask policy in effect

By Spotlight Newsroom
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WNbmM_0eGECLo000

A s of this writing, our mask policy remains unchanged: everyone ages two and older must properly wear a mask inside the library. We appreciate your cooperation, and look forward to the opportunity to serve you in the safest possible manner.

GPL Podcast

A new episode of GPL’s podcast, “How Did You Find It?,” debuts Friday, Feb. 18. This month features published author and frequent Humanities New York scholar Giacomo Calabria, discussing our upcoming six-part scholar-led discussion series on Ulysses S. Grant. We welcome your suggestions at: podcast@guilderlandlibrary.org

Holiday closed

The library will be closed on Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 21. Digital materials on our website, WiFi in our main parking lot, book donation bins in our side parking lot, and car charging stations are available anytime.

Twosday Two-Do

Celebrate the once-in-a-lifetime date of 2/22/22 with GPL! Pick-up a Two-Do List at the Adult Information Desk, then bring back the completed list to us. For every two items checked off, you’ll receive a raffle ticket to win a gift card for $22.22 to the Book House. The raffle drawing will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 2:22 p.m. Details at: www.guilderlandlibrary.org/Twosday.

The Harlem Renaissance

In honor of Black History month, we’re presenting a fascinating examination of the Harlem Renaissance on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 6:30 p.m. A creative proliferation of African American contributions during the 1920s and 1930s transformed American culture. People of all backgrounds embraced the black community’s productions, expressions, and style in art, literature, music, dance, and theater. This virtual talk will highlight many of the artists who produced groundbreaking works during this eclectic period. Please register on the Events tab of www.guilderlandlibrary.org.

Live Virtual Storytime

Based on your feedback, we’ve added a new day and time for our Live Virtual Storytimes on Zoom, alternating between Thursday mornings and Tuesday afternoons. Sign up on the Events tab of our website for Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 4 p.m. We’ll read books, sing songs and enjoy a lively time together.

Tech & Résumé Help

Consult with computer coach Robin from the comfort of home to help you get the most out of your Apple device. She can also assist with the Learning Express tool on our website to help you craft a winning résumé. Sign up on the Events tab of our website for your 1:1 virtual hour-long appointment on Monday, Feb. 28, at 6:30 p.m.

— Luanne Nicholson

Genealogy Assistance

Need a little help delving into your family tree, or making progress with your research? Professional genealogist Lisa Dougherty is available for free family history consultations and advice on a virtual basis on Wed. March 9 at 6:00 p.m. Please register in advance on the Events tab of our website to receive your meeting link.

March Book Discussions

We have two upcoming virtual book discussions: Night Owls on Mon. March 14 at 7:30 p.m. talking about “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides; and Memoirs in the Morning on Wed. March 16 at 10:30 a.m. discussing “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive” by Stephanie Land. All are welcome! Interested? Please reserve a copy of the book now, then register on the Events tab of our website.

Libby by Overdrive

Overdrive is phasing out their old app in favor of a more streamlined eBook experience with the Libby by Overdrive app. All account information will carry over, including current checkouts and holds. Best of all, Libby provides easy access to videos and TV shows from Kanopy, as well as on-demand music classes from ArtistWorks. We encourage you to take full advantage of these upgrades by downloading Libby from your smartphone’s app store.

Browsing Hours

Curbside pick up in our lobby is available with 24-hours notice by calling 518.456.2400 ext. 2. Masks are required for ages two and up. GPL policies based on current COVID conditions are outlined in our Pandemic Operations Plan, accessible on our website. Current hours are: Monday – Thursday 9:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Friday 9:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; Sunday 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

# # #

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Spotlight News

Bethlehem Public Library news: A talk with the author

Our every-other-month Check ’Em Out book discussion group is bringing in noted author Onnesha Roychoudhuri for a virtual Q and A and discussion of her book “The Marginalized Majority: Claiming Our Power in a Post-Truth America” Monday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. Roychoudhuri is a writer, speaker and educator with over 15 years of experience […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
Spotlight News

Voorheesville Public Library news : Family Storytime

Come celebrate Take Your Child to the Library Day on Sat., Feb. 5, at 10:30 a.m., when Miss Lisa and Mrs. Brown will share their favorite books, songs, and felt board stories. This interactive, multi-age storytime will include an art activity that can be completed at the library or at home. Children ages 2 to […]
VOORHEESVILLE, NY
Spotlight News

RCS Community Library news: Take and Make Tuesday

Elementary-age kids can celebrate the Chinese New Year by creating a colorful, good luck Chinese dragon. Pick up your supplies on Tuesday, Feb. 1, beginning at 9 a.m. Library 101 Home school families are invited for a crash course in how to use the public library on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 1 p.m. Registration required, […]
RAVENA, NY
NRToday.com

Roseburg Public Library reopens

The Roseburg Public Library is opening back up again. The library, which had been closed since Jan. 25 because of a rise in local COVID-19 cases, reopened Tuesday. The library, located at 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
ROSEBURG, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guilderland, NY
Government
City
Guilderland, NY
Newton Daily News

Library News

Feb. 1 – 28 Visit the library during the month of February to view our Tiny Art Show display. These mini masterpieces were created by library patrons of all ages. Visit the Tiny Art Show at the Newton Public Library during the month of February to play our Tiny Art Scavenger Hunt. Just download the GooseChase app to your phone or mobile device and search for game name Newton Public Library Tiny Art Scavenger Hunt or enter game code XD7B46. Find as many of the items on our list as you can while enjoying the tiny art show! All items MUST be found in the library’s tiny art show to count. One lucky team will win an art supplies prize bag. All ages are welcome to play along. The game runs Feb. 1 - 28.
NEWTON, IA
Spotlight News

Bethlehem library hit with ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ political stickers

DELMAR — An apparent political message was shared through stickers defaming President Joe Biden across books and signage at the Bethlehem Public Library over the weekend. The act of vandalism targeted three books and the signage for the library’s New York times’ Bestsellers section. The books in particular were two copies of former President Barack […]
DELMAR, NY
DCist

In Wake Of Bezos Dustup, D.C. Public Library To Rework Policy For Naming Spaces After Donors

The director of the D.C. Public Library told the D.C. Council on Wednesday that he plans to rework the policy that allows DCPL to unilaterally name interior places and spaces after donors. DCPL Director Richard Reyes-Gavilan also apologized for a recent dustup over his recommendation to name an auditorium in the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ulysses S. Grant
Person
Robin
Boston Globe

Boston Public Library children’s rooms targeted by group opposing mask requirements, staff say

Union workers at the Boston Public Library plan to hold a unity standout Saturday in response to a series of what they described as hateful and bullying incidents over the city’s mask mandate, the latest illustration of how the polarized debate over COVID-19 restrictions has disrupted school classrooms, government meetings — and now children’s rooms at local libraries.
BOSTON, MA
FingerLakes1.com

Geneva Public Library hires new Library Director

The Geneva Public Library will have a new Director beginning Monday, February 14. Pauline Lynch Shostack will replace Chris Finger, who left the position in October. Ms. Shostack has been the Emerging Technologies librarian at the Coulter Library at Onondaga Community College, as well as a professor at the college. She is an award-winning, highly published librarian with decades of experience in teaching and working in higher education and in local libraries. The Board was impressed with her interpersonal skills along with her experience in managing libraries, electronic resources, educational technology, web design, maker education, and event planning. She is the co-producer of the Maker Faire Syracuse and is passionate about promoting lifelong learning through community based activities and events.
GENEVA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Card#Library Website#Dance#American Culture#Gpl Podcast#Humanities New York#Digital#Wifi#Twosday#The Book House#The Harlem Renaissance#African American#Live Virtual Storytimes#Zoom
Spotlight News

Five Questions: Ann Grasso-Little

Ann Grasso-Little has been the South Colonie varsity cheerleading coach for 10 years and has been involved in the Capital District cheerleading scene for three decades. She and South Colonie hold one of the largest cheerleading events in the area, the Raider Rumble, with teams from all over Section II competing. This year, after a […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

The New York State Writers Institute announces its Spring schedule

ALBANY — The New York State Writers Institute announced its Spring 2022 schedule of events featuring over two dozen literary luminaries and creative artists, a series-within-a-series titled American HerStory and a film festival coming to the Capital District. The institute announced details of the season last week, hinting at black cloud COVID-19 has cast over […]
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Spotlight News

Colonie police ask for help identifying man hit by car

COLONIE — Police are trying to identify the pedestrian struck by a car while crossing Central Avenue on Monday, Jan. 24. The man has not recovered consciousness and police have not been able to interview him. He has been at Albany Medical Center Hospital in critical condition since the accident. Police released a photo taken […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

Plug Power at Vista Tech Park

SLINGERLANDS — The town Planning Board received a glimpse of what Plug Power would look like once the proposed facility is finally erected at the end of the cul-de-sac on Vista Boulevard. Representatives from the power plant company revealed Syvertsen Rigosu Architects’ rendering of the proposed 350,000-square-foot, modern steel and glass facility at 125 Vista […]
SLINGERLANDS, NY
indyweeknc

Wake County Public Libraries is Revising Its Collections and Book Challenges Policies, But Some Librarians Say the Administration Is Less Than Transparent

Wake County Public Libraries drew scrutiny in December when administrators took Gender Queer off shelves—but the institution’s missteps go beyond the temporary removal of a controversial book, according to insiders. A recent INDY Week investigation reveals the library’s collection department has had problems for years, with librarians and...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy