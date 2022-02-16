ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tourism in Florida continues to grow

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05tJjD_0eGECKvH00

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Fort Walton Beach where he discussed the continued rise in tourism throughout the state.

Between October and December 2021, Florida welcomed 30.9 million visitors, making it the second consecutive quarter that overall visitation has surpassed 2019, pre-pandemic levels, according to DeSantis.

"Overall in 2021, Florida had nearly 118 million domestic visitors, the highest level in state history, as residents of other states flocked to Florida as a refuge from lockdown policies."

Several business owners spoke in support of DeSantis after this announcement, praising his support of tourism and leadership during the past year.

Tourism Handout by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Governor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy