President Biden’s approval rate is in a freefall, plunging to an all-time low of 33%, and Democrats are on the precipice of losing both the House and Senate. That’s why Democrats tried to pass the "Freedom to Vote" Act - which should be called the "Right to Cheat" Act - to eliminate our election rules. Luckily, the left’s plan was foiled; but just because they failed once, doesn’t mean they won’t try again.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 19 HOURS AGO