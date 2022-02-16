ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Sotheby's tips largest blue diamond at auction to fetch $48 mn

By TIMOTHY A. CLARY
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N5EAw_0eGEBuII00
Model Stephany Martins holds up the "The De Beers Cullinan Blue" blue diamond during a press preview at Sotheby's in New York, on February 15, 2022 /AFP

Sotheby's announced Wednesday that it would offer the largest-ever blue diamond to go up for auction at a sale in Hong Kong in April.

The auction house said it expected the 15.10-carat De Beers Cullinan Blue diamond to sell for more than $48 million.

The diamond is the "largest internally flawless step cut vivid blue diamond" ever graded by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), Sotheby's said in a statement.

The sale will mark the first time a blue diamond of more than 15 carats has ever gone under the hammer, the press release added.

Sotheby's said the diamond, which previewed in New York this week, would be offered on a yet-to-be determined date during its Hong Kong Luxury Week in April.

It was cut from a rough stone discovered in discovered at the Cullinan mine in South Africa in April 2021.

The diamond is bigger than the Oppenheimer Blue, a 14.62 carat stone that set the world record price for a blue diamond at auction in May 2016 when it sold for $57.5 million.

Earlier this month, Sotheby's in London sold the Enigma -- the largest cut diamond ever to come to auction at 555.55 carats -- for £3.16 million ($4.3 million).

Comments / 0

Related
dornob.com

America’s Most Expensive Home Goes to Auction for $295 Million

So colossal and one-of-a-kind that it’s unofficially been dubbed “The One,” the most expensive home in the United States will soon be up for auction, with the potential to break quite a few real estate records. The 105,000-square-foot property overlooking the Los Angeles area has a starting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ARTnews

Man Ray Work Could Become Most Expensive Photograph Ever Sold at Auction in ‘Unprecedented’ Sale

This May, Man Ray’s Le Violon d’Ingres (1924), a famed photograph of a nude woman’s back that’s overlaid with a violin’s f-holes, is headed to auction, where it is expected to fetch between $5 million and $7 million. If it does sell for within that range, it will become the most expensive photograph ever sold at auction. This print of the iconic Man Ray photograph, which depicts his muse Kiki de Montparnasse, is a rare one in that it is considered an original photographic copy. It was made around the time its corresponding negative was first produced, making it valuable in...
VISUAL ART
townandcountrymag.com

This Rare Blue Diamond Could Be the Most Expensive Jewel Sold at Auction

What will $50 million get you at auction? Last month, Sotheby’s sold Sandro Botticelli’s Man of Sorrows painting for $45.5 million, and today it announced it is offering another masterpiece that's worth at least $48 million: a rare 15.10-carat fancy vivid blue diamond. How rare and unusual is...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
WIBX 950

This New York Woman Has Crabs and Loves It

Sarah Porter of Astoria, New York is not ashamed to admit she has crabs– hermit crabs, that is. Porter has rescued dozens of hermit crabs over the years from people who no longer want theirs. Often a staple in pet stores, Porter says people often buy hermit crabs without truly knowing the type of environment they need to thrive and stay healthy. Hermit crabs are native to the Caribbean and are therefore acclimated to tropical conditions, something the average buyer may not realize before pulling the trigger on a crab purchase.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

A Rare Coin Believed to Be the First One Made By the US Mint Just Sold for a Record-Breaking $12 Million

A rare silver coin from the earliest years of the United States increased in value by $11,999,999 when a man from Las Vegas sold it to GreatCollections Coin Auctions, a company based in Irvine, California. Now valued at $12 million, the silver dollar from 1794 is believed to be the first such coin ever made by the US Mint, according to a report in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and “was intended to help replace Spanish, English, Dutch and French coins that were in circulation in the country’s post-Colonial era.” Bruce Morelan, a business executive in Las Vegas, paid $10,016,875 for the treasure...
IRVINE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Diamonds#Blue Diamond#Fetch#Sotheby#De Beers Cullinan Blue#The Oppenheimer Blue
Thrillist

This Iconic Las Vegas Attraction Is Being Destroyed

The Las Vegas Strip is home to a collection of to-scale monuments that give visitors the sensation of bouncing between places like Paris and Cairo as they gamble and party. But soon, one of those large structures will be demolished. The Mirage Hotel & Casino is getting remodeled, and its iconic volcano will be out of place with the new guitar-themed vision.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
South Africa
Fortune

Jeff Bezos gets a historic Dutch bridge dismantled so his $500 million yacht can pass

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The rich are different from you and me, as the writer Scott Fitzgerald once said. More proof (if any is needed) is a deal struck between Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos and officials in the Dutch city of Rotterdam to dismantle a historical landmark, so he can move his brand-new superyacht from the shipyard to the open sea.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

This $30 Yard Sale Find Is Actually a Dürer Drawing Worth Over $10 Million

Studying the art at the next yard sale you end up at could pay off—big time. A drawing purchased at a yard sale in 2017 looks to be the work German artist Albrecht Dürer, reports CNN. Although its anonymous owner spent just $30 for the ink drawing, experts believe it could be worth as much as $10 million. Dürer was a German painter, printmaker and theorist who lived from 1471 until 1528. Best known for his observational style, which can be seen in works like “Young Hare” (1502), he is considered perhaps the best German artist of his time and one of...
VISUAL ART
TheStreet

A Las Vegas Strip Icon Awaits the Wrecking Ball

Las Vegas has a long memory but it also forgets easily. Parts of the city either seem frozen in time or offer warm nods to the past. This is, for example, a city that still embraces showgirls, an anachronistic salute to something that passed for both risque and entertaining in a time gone by.
LAS VEGAS, NV
InsideHook

If You Own One of These Used Cars, Consider Selling It

The last thing on your mind right now is probably selling your car. After all, offloading your daily driver likely means you will then have to buy another vehicle to replace it, and you’ve heard enough about the continuing chip shortages, supply chain problems and automaker troubles to know that’s a tough prospect right now. Maybe just get a bike or e-bike.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Inside the $150 Million Waterfront Estate That Is Now Miami’s Most Expensive Residential Listing

Philanthropist and business leader Adrienne Arsht is saying goodbye to her storied Miami compound. The waterfront property, dubbed Arsht Estate, overlooks Biscayne Bay and is located in Miami’s affluent Coconut Grove enclave. The four-acre grounds house two mansions: Indian Springs, built by Arsht in 1999, and Villa Serena, built in 1913 by former US Secretary of State William Jennings Bryan. The two homes are connected via a stone path and share 400 feet of private bay frontage. Together, the interiors—including those of ancillary structures like guesthouses—span 25,000 square feet and have a total of 12 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms.  Arsht built...
MIAMI, FL
AFP

AFP

44K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy