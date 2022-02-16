ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Is the chance of floods in your neighborhood increasing?

Tulsa World
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chances of flooding in your community can...

tulsaworld.com

Quad-Cities Times

Chances of spring flooding on Mississippi and Rock rivers below normal at this time

Probabilities for spring flooding in the Quad-Cities are below normal this year because of drier-than-normal conditions locally, near-normal river levels and below-normal snow cover and snow water equivalent across the area, according to the first Spring Flood Outlook issued Thursday by the National Weather Service, Davenport. “Rain amounts and the...
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com

Cooler Tuesday afternoon with increasing rain chances in the evening

High temperatures will feel noticeably cooler than what we experienced on Monday. Expect highs in the 60s and 70s under cloudy and rainy skies. Our temperatures will return to the 70s on Wednesday, beginning a warming trend that will see some communities reach the 80s this weekend. A few showers...
FORT MYERS, FL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit launches program to reduce basement flooding in 11 neighborhoods: How to apply

DETROIT – The City of Detroit has launched a new program aimed at helping residents in flood prone neighborhoods protect their basement from damage. Mayor Mike Duggan and Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) Director Gary Brown announced the Basement Backup Protection Program on Monday, an up to $15 million program to assist residential homeowners in protecting their property during rainstorms by installing a backwater valve and/or sump pump.
DETROIT, MI
Weather
Environment
Western Iowa Today

Eastern Iowa Flood Chances Near to Below Normal

(Davenport, IA) — The chance of spring flooding in eastern Iowa is “near normal to below normal,” according to the first flood outlook from the National Weather Service in Davenport. Rich Kinney, the warning coordination meteorologist, says, though, that doesn’t mean there won’t be any flooding along the Mississippi River and its tributaries. While the local snowpack is mostly melted, the snowpack in Minnesota hasn’t, and it’s storing an above-average amount of water. Kinney says they’re also looking at additional snowfall and potential heavy rains this spring. Another factor — the ground is only frozen a few inches deep, which will allow melting snow and spring rain to be absorbed, instead of running off into local rivers.
DAVENPORT, IA
KITV.com

Wednesday Weather: Increasing rain chances and Big Surf on the way

HONOLULU (KITV4) -An upper disturbance will increase rain chances for the islands. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with lows in the middle 60s. Scattered showers will be possible some heavier. Wednesday, partly sunny skies with scattered showers. Highest rain chances will be for windward and mauka spots. Some heavier rains possible....
HONOLULU, HI
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Flood Chances Remain Throughout Western Pa.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The First Alert is called off for the rest of Friday and will go into effect again Saturday morning with a quick burst of snow, leaving roads slick. FIRST ALERT: A quick-hitting system will zip through the area Saturday morning. This will bring a quick accumulation of snow. Around a half-inch to an inch is expected in the span of a couple of hours. This will lead to potentially fast changes in road surfaces and visibility, but should not be a problem though the whole day. Somerset County does have a winter weather advisory for Saturday morning as 1...
Click10.com

Water main break floods street in neighborhood near Pompano Beach

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A neighborhood near Pompano Beach was flooded Friday afternoon after a water main ruptured. That pipe has since been repaired. Sky 10 was above the 2300 block of Northeast Third Avenue around 2 p.m. after the incident occurred. Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Cape Gazette

Buffers increase resilience to flooding, among other benefits

Forested wetland and riparian buffers are nature’s workhorse. These vegetated zones lie between developed land and our wetlands and waterways, providing many benefits to our society. As a member of the Sussex County Wetlands and Buffers Working Group, I participated in over a dozen meetings to develop a framework for the proposed buffer ordinance. As a coastal hazards specialist with Delaware Sea Grant, I help communities assess risks from climate and weather hazards, and identify strategies to improve local resilience. With this article, I would like to contribute science-based information to the public discourse ahead of Sussex County’s hearing on the proposed ordinance Tuesday, Feb. 22.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
The Montgomery Advertiser

Chance of flooding along Alabama, Tallapoosa rivers looms through Monday morning

The Montgomery Advertiser is making this report free to all readers because it is about a public safety event.  Flooding remains a risk across the River Region until Monday, the National Weather Service advised Saturday. Following heavy storms, the Alabama River was listed Saturday at risk of minor flooding through Monday morning. This includes Montgomery, Elmore, Autauga,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Tulsa World

Redbird mayor welcomes growth in historic party town

Picture an Oklahoma community not even a square mile wide, with two gas stations, four churches, a mill and broom factory, a respectable school, and eight or nine clubs. That was Redbird, and it was time to party. Redbird, in Wagoner County, is one of 13 all black towns left...
REDBIRD, OK

