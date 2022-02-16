ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SSI & SSDI: What you can earn and still qualify for benefits, up to $4,174

The Social Security Administration offers numerous programs to qualifying Americans, many of which they can benefit from all at once, like SSI and SSDI.

There are three major programs run by the SSA.

This includes Social Security, Supplemental Security Income, and Social Security Disability Insurance.

Every program saw an increase for the year 2022 thanks to the 5.9% COLA increase.

If you’re eligible for SSI or SSDI, your chances of being eligible for the other increase.

Social Security: Make an appointment at your office

SSI and SSDI explained

SSI and SSDI are designed to help those with disabilities receive funding for everyday expenses.

The difference between the two are the eligibility requirements.

SSI requirements

  • Individuals cannot have over $2,000 in assets
  • Couples cannot have over $3,000 in assets
  • There is an income limit
  • Many payments or earnings do not count as income

How high can my income be to still qualify for SSI?

SSDI requirements

  • Monthly earnings limit is $1,350 for most
  • If blind, the monthly earnings limit is $2,260
  • Beneficiaries have a 9 month trial period to work and be considered disabled

How much are SSDI and SSI benefits?

The average Supplemental Security Income benefit is $621 per month in 2022.

SSI gas a maximum monthly benefit of $841.

A couple on Supplemental Security Income can see as much as $1,261 each month.

What a person sees in SSI benefits depends on what their assets and income amounts to.

SSDI depends on how old you were when you became disabled along with your employment history.

Who can apply for SSDI benefits?

There is no set maximum benefit amount for SSDI for this reason.

The maximum benefit for SSDI reported in 2021 was $3,148, according to The Sun.

This means with the COLA increase the max could reach $3,333 in 2022.

This means if you’re able to claim both SSI and SSDI at the maximum amounts, you could see $4,174 in all.

