See it: surveillance video shows tanker crash that left major roadway shut down

Black-Owned Restaurants in NYC That Are Worth VisitingOlha BahaievaNew York City, NY
New York Family Opens Door for Fake UPS WorkerLiz Fe LifestyleNew York City, NY
The Nicest Uber Riders in AmericaCadrene HeslopNew York City, NY
Where You Can Spend $1.50 on Street Food in NYCOlha BahaievaNew York City, NY
NYC Daily Roundup 02/18: City officials unveil new subway safety plan, Rangers lose via shootout at MSG & more newsAnthony PayeroNew York City, NY
Loose horses wrangled in after galloping around south Aurora
Aurora Police officers were busy Saturday morning but not with shootings or carjackings, with wrangling up loose horses.
Potential 6th victim ID’d in 70s Bay Area ‘Doodler’ killings
(NewsNation Now) — Nearly 50 years after a serial killer dubbed the “Doodler” terrorized San Francisco’s gay community, police announced an increased $200,000 reward for details leading to his capture.
3 shootings in Denver, no suspects in custody
Two overnight shootings and another shooting Saturday morning injured three people and the Denver Police Department has not reported any suspects in custody.
Family of girl shot in road rage attack pleads with shooter
(NewsNation Now) — Ashanti Grant is still in an induced coma one week after being shot in the head during a road rage incident, and her relatives are pleading with whoever pulled the trigger to turn themselves in.
New York girl missing since 2019 found under stairs
(WTEN) A little over an hour into their search, police located the child inside a small makeshift room underneath a closed staircase. When they removed the step boards, police say they found both the girl and her abductor, Kimberly Cooper, hiding in the dark and wet room.
Pilot dies after crash with tractor-trailer in North Carolina
North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers tell Nexstar's WGHP the plane was fully engulfed in flames after the crash. Images from the scene show flames across the roadway as well.
Hertz car customers arrested for ‘stolen’ vehicles
(NewsNation Now) — Newly unsealed bankruptcy documents suggest Hertz has filed hundreds of these police reports every year.
One arrested following late night shooting
Through the course of the investigation, the shooter was identified as Eric Haag, 22, of Clifton. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. Investigators believe this was an isolated incident.
NY man’s heart turns to ‘concrete’ after radiation treatment
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (WPIX) – Radiation treatment saved Robert Dorso's life 20 years ago, but side effects that recently surfaced almost killed him after his heart became encased in a bone-like shell that doctors likened to "concrete."
Judge sentences Kim Potter to 2 years for killing Daunte Wright
(NewsNation Now) — The penalty is below state guidelines after judge Regina Chu found mitigating factors warranted a lesser sentence.
Trooper narrowly escapes being hit during traffic stop
Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Travis Hood narrowly escaped being injured, and possibly killed, during a traffic stop on Interstate 25 in Adams County on Feb. 15. Hood had initiated a traffic stop on a Kia sedan when a second vehicle crashed into the sedan.
Woman allegedly used PPP loan to hire hitman
(The Hill) A Florida woman was placed under arrest and is facing charges after police say she used funds from a COVID-19-era Paycheck Protection Program loan to hire a hitman.
Girl, 5, has not been seen since return to biological family
(NewsNation Now) — Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Schrader said Oakley’s biological parents, Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson, are currently in jail on charges of reckless abandonment of a dependent child and reckless endangerment with drugs.
Delta County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in double homicide
Mark Burns was arrested and charged with the murder of 69-year-old Michael Arnold and 65-year-old Donna Gallegos in Delta County.
Hospital files restraining order against church that claims member was ‘murdered’
(KFOR) The church called Mercy Hospital an “evil Marxist controlled death camp” and claimed one of their members was “murdered.”
Pennsylvania man charged with torturing victim in Iraq in 2015
(WHTM) - The victim was allegedly held and tortured over 39 days.
‘This can’t be legal:’ Uber Eats driver questions food cooked in a home kitchen
(WGN) — Online food deliveries have exploded during the pandemic. But when you place your order, do you really know who’s cooking your food?
Missouri family discovers home was ‘stolen’ with fake deed
(WDAF) You might want to check the deed to your house if you own one in Missouri. A Kansas City family was shocked to learn they were no longer the owner of their home.
Is that a gun in your bag? Some want stiffer fines as disruptive passengers hit record
(AP) -- People who are caught are rarely prosecuted but can face civil penalties ranging from $1,500 to $13,910.
Trial date set for man arrested for placing flowers at fiancee’s grave
(WRBL) A March trial date is set for the east Alabama man arrested and charged with criminal littering after placing flowers at his fiancee's grave in Auburn.
