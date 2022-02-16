ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

West Virginia Attorney General reaches Opioid agreement with county and city representatives

By Corrine Hackathorn
 3 days ago

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey held a press conference with representatives of county and city officials from throughout West Virginia where they announced the agreement over how to allocate any settlement funds or judgments received in their various suits against opioid makers, distributors, and other parties in the pharmaceutical supply chain.

The agreement, called a memorandum of understanding (MOU), calls for the creation of a private, nonstock, nonprofit foundation for the purposes of distributing settlement or judgment funds awarded from litigation for abatement purposes.

“The communities of our state have been ravaged by the wrongdoing of those within the pharmaceutical supply chain,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “With this MOU, West Virginia has dramatically improved its ability to speak with a united voice and take actions to protect all the citizens of our state from this epidemic.”

“Through our efforts, West Virginia is positioning itself to receive more opioid settlement dollars for our citizens to address this epidemic than virtually any other state in the nation. I’ve always said that West Virginians must be put first in any lawsuit related to opioids, and they will. We are honoring our promises to West Virginia

“This agreement is also a huge win for every county and city in West Virginia. We will be able to meaningfully address the regional jail fee problem and help government entities that are already heavily investing in addressing the drug problem,” Attorney General Morrisey continued.

As the central organization dedicated to addressing the opioid crisis throughout the state, the foundation will receive 72.5 percent of the settlement or judgment, 24.5 percent of settlement and judgment dollars will be allocated to local governments and 3 percent will be held in escrow by the state.

This allocation maximizes the amount of money that will be available for an opioid abatement fund and will distribute money throughout six regions in the state. This distribution will allow the money to help people and fund projects most in need.

Read a copy of the MOU and Exhibits A, B and C at https://bit.ly/3gNzGH9.

Samuel Palmer
3d ago

What about all the doctors that prescribed these pills, the pharmaceutical companies didn't just give drugs away....oh that's right, doctors are Gods.

