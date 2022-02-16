ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

West Springfield police looking for suspect in two armed robberies

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they believe is responsible for two armed robberies.

The first robbery occurred on Wednesday, January 26 at 9:45 p.m. at the Shell Station located at 173 Elm Street. The second robbery happened on Saturday, January 29 at 7:40 a.m. at the Sunoco at 735 Westfield Street.

The suspect is described as 5’4″-5’6″ in height, weighs roughly 130-150 pounds, bald with no facial hair, and is white or Hispanic. The man has a distinct ornate circular tattoo on the back of his right hand and a second tattoo that could be a crown between his right thumb and index finger. Photos below show the tattoo on his right hand.

Police say the man threatened clerks at both businesses with a firearm. It is believed he is driving a black four-door Buick possibly with Connecticut registration plates.

Anyone with information on the incidents or the suspect is asked to contact West Springfield Detective Cady at 413-263-3210. You can also text-a-tip to 274637, type SOLVE then your message.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House

