West Springfield police looking for suspect in two armed robberies
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they believe is responsible for two armed robberies.ROUTE 91 BANDIT: $10,000 reward for suspect involved in robbing 11 banks along I-91
The first robbery occurred on Wednesday, January 26 at 9:45 p.m. at the Shell Station located at 173 Elm Street. The second robbery happened on Saturday, January 29 at 7:40 a.m. at the Sunoco at 735 Westfield Street.
The suspect is described as 5’4″-5’6″ in height, weighs roughly 130-150 pounds, bald with no facial hair, and is white or Hispanic. The man has a distinct ornate circular tattoo on the back of his right hand and a second tattoo that could be a crown between his right thumb and index finger. Photos below show the tattoo on his right hand.
Police say the man threatened clerks at both businesses with a firearm. It is believed he is driving a black four-door Buick possibly with Connecticut registration plates.
Anyone with information on the incidents or the suspect is asked to contact West Springfield Detective Cady at 413-263-3210. You can also text-a-tip to 274637, type SOLVE then your message.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 1