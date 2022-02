Tom Holland is no stranger to stunt-work, with six movies as the Marvel hero Spider-Man under his belt. And now, there’s “Uncharted.” He plays young treasure hunter Nathan Drake in Sony’s feature film adaptation of the PlayStation video game series of the same name. The actor spent his time on set getting hit by cars and vaulting over bannisters and railings. During one particularly intense chase scene shot in Barcelona, he was left with a black-and-blue hip after smashing into and cracking some roof tiles.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO