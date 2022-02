STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This weekend,“Tick Tick Boom,” a production based on the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, will debut at The Little Victory Theatre. The play with the catchy name is the story of an aspiring composer living in New York City who is questioning his career choice — whether or not to be a part of the performing arts — while navigating the pressures of love and friendship.

