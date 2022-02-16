ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Short traffic stop scheduled for James River Freeway construction

By Ivie Macy
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UMBov_0eGE9cXZ00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Drivers may experience a delay on Feb. 21 while contractor crews remove trees and a sign along the eastbound James River Freeway.

U.S. Route 60 will close at 9 p.m. and is expected to be closed for at least 15 minutes. Police will be on the scene to slow and stop traffic.

There won’t be any detour signs set up but there will be message boards set up to warn drivers about any changes to the work schedule.

This work is a part of the James River Freeway Widening Project.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Missouri road conditions: Driving conditions around the state

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Many Missouri roads remain covered according to MoDOT. It’s going to be a frigid Friday and these cold temperatures can impair chemical road treatments. If you are getting out today allow extra time when traveling. The video above was taken by the OzarksFirst crew en route to El Dorado Springs Thursday. MSHP […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Springfield, MO
Traffic
Local
Missouri Traffic
KOLR10 News

Road conditions in Springfield area Thursday late morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Traffic in Springfield around 11:00 a.m. Thursday was moving smoothly. Ozarks First Meteorologist Natalie Nunn reported live from Interstate 44 and Highway 65 to show even on the overpass, cars and trucks were not having a difficult time getting along. Things change to the north of Springfield though. We’ve heard reports of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Want to see the power station stacks’ implosion?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – City Utilities is imploding the James River Power Station Exhaust Stacks and the public is allowed to see it in person. Although CU would prefer people to view the event from their Facebook page, here are some rules they’ve laid out to safely watch the event in person. The implosion is scheduled […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Early February snowstorm costs Branson thousands in cleanup

BRANSON, Mo.– The snowstorm that swept through the Midwest in early February has cost the city of Branson tens of thousands of dollars. The City of Branson’s Public Works Department spent $42,308 as a result of the snow. Keith Francis, Branson Director of Public Works, said this amount of resources being used doesn’t happen all […]
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

MSHP reports stranded motorists, crashes in the Ozarks on Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri State Highway Patrol says they responded to 1,602 Calls for Service statewide on February 17. That includes 649 stranded motorists and 480 crashes, 40 with injuries. No fatalities resulted from the crashes MSHP worked Thursday. Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D reported 38 crashes in the last 24 hours. Three of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Route 60#Nexstar Media Inc
KOLR10 News

Child missing last seen near water in Taney County

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.– Authorities are searching for a child reported missing in Taney County on Friday. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike McClure said the child was last seen near the water at Beaver Creek. MSHP was called in to aid the search at around 1 p.m. Information about the child is not yet available […]
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

School closings in Southwest Mo Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Dozens of schools in the Ozarks have decided to close Friday, February 18th due to weather conditions.  Our school closings page is always up to date. Many of the schools closing Friday are north of the Springfield area, where more snow fell. Ozarks First Meteorologists say tumbling temperatures could cause roads to freeze overnight, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLR10 News

Road conditions in Southwest Missouri Thursday evening

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Bailey Strohl in El Dorado Springs, Missouri reported main roads like Highway 54 in El Dorado Springs, Missouri are clear, though parking lots and side streets are getting slick as of 5:00 p.m. Thursday evening. Black ice will be a concern overnight across the Ozarks as temperatures take a dive overnight into […]
EL DORADO SPRINGS, MO
KOLR10 News

City Utilities employee injured at power station

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield City Utilities employee has been injured in an accident at the John Twitty Energy Center on February 16th. According to CU’s Joel Alexander, the employee has minor injuries and the power station received some damage. However, the power station is still fully operational. The incident is being investigated.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Stone County tax would hire deputies, fund equipment

STONE COUNTY, Mo. – Stone County voters will decide whether or not to enact a new tax for law enforcement during the April 5th election. The new tax would pay for a 20% raise for Stone County Sheriff’s Deputies. According to a website that supports the tax, which is called Proposition P, the county is […]
STONE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

School closings in Southwest Missouri Thursday

UPDATE: Many schools have decided to close Friday as snow continues to fall. Several schools in the Ozarks are dismissed early Thursday, including Branson, Republic, and Ozark. Our school closings page is always up to date. Dozens of schools have canceled classes or are going virtual on Thursday, February 17 because of winter weather headed […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Ozarks area needs blood donations to prep for winter storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is asking for more blood donations to avoid next week’s predicted winter storm from impacting blood reserves too severely. CBCO said reserve levels have already been impacted by poor weather from the last few weeks. As well, several blood drives are scheduled for next week and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy