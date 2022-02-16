Short traffic stop scheduled for James River Freeway construction

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Drivers may experience a delay on Feb. 21 while contractor crews remove trees and a sign along the eastbound James River Freeway.

U.S. Route 60 will close at 9 p.m. and is expected to be closed for at least 15 minutes. Police will be on the scene to slow and stop traffic.

There won’t be any detour signs set up but there will be message boards set up to warn drivers about any changes to the work schedule.

This work is a part of the James River Freeway Widening Project.

