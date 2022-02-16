ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
80-Year-Old Man Walks Through A Blizzard To Save Stranded Motorists

12tomatoes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlizzards can be dangerous situations. Despite the risks, an 80-year-old man didn’t let a blizzard stop him from helping stranded motorists. And most impressively, he did it all on foot!. In Pense, a town located in Saskatchewan, Canada, weather warnings were issued for an impending blizzard that was...

12tomatoes.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Public urged to stay at home as Storm Eunice approaches

Residents are being urged to stay home and train services are being cancelled after the Met Office issued the highest level of alert for Storm Eunice.The red weather warning – the highest alert, meaning a high impact is very likely – has been issued due to the combination of high tides, strong winds and storm surge, which is understood to be a rare event for the UK.The Met Office said there is a risk of “flying debris resulting in danger to life” and “damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down”.The warning covers the...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Family home ‘destroyed’ after 400-year-old oak tree crashes through roof

A 400-year-old oak tree uprooted by Storm Eunice has destroyed part of a family home in Essex.Dominic Good, 57, was in the middle of a work conference call at his home on Friday morning when he was interrupted by an “almighty crash”.The father-of-two said his family are “very lucky” that no-one was injured after the huge oak tree crashed through the roof of their detached house in Stondon Massey, north of Brentwood.He told the PA news agency: “A big gust just snapped the base of the massive oak tree in our garden, that is probably around 400 years old.“The whole...
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Six Ice Skaters Fall Through Frozen Lake in California Mountains, Killing 72-Year-Old Man

A 72-year-old has drowned after a group of skaters fell through the ice covering a reservoir north of Lake Tahoe, according to local authorities. Eight people were skating on the Stampede Reservoir in the Tahoe National Forest area on Saturday when six of them accidentally fell through the ice. Five skaters were rescued by the pair who hadn’t fallen, the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said, but the group couldn’t locate the final man, whose body was recovered by a dive team the following day. On Monday, police identified him as William Smallfield, a septuagenarian resident of nearby Truckee. “The message here is pretty simply: stay off the ice. Period. Our weather fluctuates too much and is too inconsistent to ever deem for safe conditions on ponds or lakes,” said Adam Mayberry, Truckee Meadows’ Fire and Rescue Communications Manager, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blizzards#Extreme Weather
Motorious

Millionaire Canadian Oil Tycoon Killed During Vintage Car Rally, Driver Sentenced

A distracted driver turned a Veteran Car Run into tragedy, now he’s off to prison. Ronald Carey, a well-known oil tycoon from Canada, was enjoying a day during the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run. 80 year old Carey was driving a 118 year old 1903 Knox Model C in the rally. His wife Billi was also seriously injured when the couple were thrown for the car. Michael Black is now going to spend 20 months in prison, with suspended driving privileges over the crash.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Storm Dudley and Eunice: 13 dogs were electrocuted to death in the UK

Storm Dudley knocked down a power line and electrocuted 13 dogs. After a tree fell on the 11k voltage line, all 13 pedigree puppies died tragically. The falling dree crashed on Cuckavalda Gundogs' kennel block near Ampleforth, North Yorks, electrifying the runs. Northern Power Grid is conducting a thorough inquiry.
ANIMALS

