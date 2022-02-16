ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA commissioner Adam Silver sides with Kyrie Irving on NYC vax mandate

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jJNrG_0eGE8qgi00

Ever since the 2021-22 NBA season began, Kyrie Irving has not been allowed to play in home games for his home team, the Brooklyn Nets. This is due to the mayor of New York City, Eric Adams issuing a vaccine mandate, which means all athletes must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to play sporting events in New York City.

For Irving, his choice is to remain unvaccinated and he sees no reason to budge on his personal beliefs.

This means Irving has only been allowed to play in 14 out of a possible 57 games the Nets have played this season.

Obviously, his absence has had a negative impact on the team and their placement in the Eastern Conference standings, where the Nets currently land in eighth place. Good enough for a playoff spot, or more accurately a spot in the play-in tournament, but not exactly where anyone envisioned the team would be with three superstars on the roster with Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden.

Although now Harden is gone, the arrival of Ben Simmons keeps the Nets as a legitimate title contender, on paper. Now it’s about seeing how quickly this roster can mesh, but if the Nets can get Irving on the home court, their chances to win improve dramatically. Especially in a five-or-seven game playoff series.

Needless to say, it’s important for the Nets to get one of their best players back on the floor for good.

Related: WATCH: Ben Simmons reports to the Brooklyn Nets, takes part in shootaround

Adam Silver has Kyrie Irving’s back on vax status

Early Wednesday morning NBA commissioner Adam Silver had an appearance on ESPN in which he threw support in Kyrie Irving’s corner.

Silver went on to note how odd the NYC vaccine mandate is and that he could see a scenario where the mayor changes the rule, allowing home players to play in home stadiums as opposed to only being available on the road.

As Silver points out, the mandate makes zero sense. As he mentions, the rule isn’t about protection for fans in the stadium or for the players, so what is it really accomplishing?

For the record, Silver still states he thinks people should be vaccinated and boosted. But he sees no need for a mandatory vaccination requirement, which based on how the NBA’s operated with zero COVID outbreaks as of late, seems to add up.

We’ll see what happens in short order, but for the first time, the NBA appears to be siding with Kyrie Irving. For the Nets, it could just be the factor that helps turn their season around.

Related: James Harden claims Kyrie Irving drama played ‘minimal’ role in his escape from New York

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Says He Knew Kevin Durant Would Leave The Warriors After The Beef With Draymond Green: "That Moment Was Probably The One Where It’s Clear That It Isn’t A Foregone Conclusion That He’ll Be Back Next Year."

During the mid-2010s, the Golden State Warriors were a notch above the rest of the league. Apart from nurturing their young players like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green to legit superstars, they also added Kevin Durant to the mix. At the time, the entire world was shocked to...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts NBA after losing $32,600,000

After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Tyus Jones
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Says The Brooklyn Nets With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And Ben Simmons Will Be The 'Scariest Thing In The NBA'

The Brooklyn Nets made one of the biggest trades in recent NBA history when they sent former MVP James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond, and Seth Curry. The Nets got one of the best young defenders in the NBA, and are going to be pairing him with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, two of the best offensive players in the NBA today.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Marcus Spears Says Kevin Durant Is Mad But Holds Back His Emotions Because Of Friendship With Kyrie Irving: "I Feel Like KD In Between A Rock And A Hard Place."

The Brooklyn Nets have been a mainstay in the media headlines for the last few weeks for various reasons. Although the biggest reason for it was the shocking James Harden trade to the Philadelphia 76ers, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving's situation with each other has been a talking point as well.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#The Brooklyn Nets#Espn#Nyc
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Oakley Says Michael Jordan Stopped A Lot Of Players From Winning Championships: "I Know He Stopped The Knicks. He Made Charles Barkley Go West. Karl Malone, John Stockton, Portland."

Michael Jordan is widely viewed as the GOAT of the NBA, and that is because he dominated the league with the Chicago Bulls during his prime. He won two three-peats with the franchise and was clearly the best player in the league during those championship runs. Charles Oakley was teammates...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving all questions for Nets

Let’s start with this: I’m one of those people who believes the Brooklyn Nets are better with Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond than they were with James Harden. Having said that, the Nets are in a precarious position as we enter the NBA All-Star break. It’s not just that they’re a disappointing 31-27. It’s not even that they’re 3.5 games out of the Eastern Conference’s fifth seed. It’s that they’re only 4.5 games ahead of the 11th-place Washington Wizards.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Re-Drafting The 2011 NBA Draft Class: Cleveland Could Have Had Big Three Of LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, And Jimmy Butler

The 2011 Draft Class changed NBA history because it produced some of the game’s best players in the league right now that went on to win NBA championships. The first names that immediately come to mind are Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, and Kyrie Irving. Leonard won championships with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors, solidifying himself as a top-5 small forward ever.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React To Mike Bibby Having The Best Selling NBA Jersey In Alabama: "Someone Please Explain To Me Why Mike Bibby Is The Best Selling Jersey In Alabama."

Mike Bibby was a very popular player during his time in the NBA. The former Sacramento Kings point guard was never considered one of the NBA's elite players, but was a true fan favorite, as many fans always wanted to see him succeed. But the extent of his popularity may be far wider than anyone may have anticipated in the past.
BASKETBALL
FOX Sports

Lakers should cautiously shop AD, talks James Harden-76ers, why KD is not a leader — Chris Broussard I THE HERD

First Things First co-host Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd to play 'Great Take or Let's Debate' on the biggest NBA headlines. They discuss whether it is time for the Los Angeles Lakers to shop Anthony Davis in the offseason and return to the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade. Broussard breaks down whether the Brooklyn Nets or Philadelphia 76ers won the blockbuster trade. He expresses his concerns with Harden in Philly, then debates whether Kevin Durant is a winner or not.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

42K+
Followers
36K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy