Olympic Figure Skaters Offered Torches as Temporary Gift Amid Doping Case

By Erin Brady
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
No medal ceremonies are being conducted in figure skating as the controversy surrounding Russian 15-year-old Kamila Valieva...

Slate

The United States Is an Olympics Coward

The biggest controversy of the 2022 Winter Olympics is now, in some ways, a moot point. Gold medal favorite Kamila Valieva, who was allowed to compete in Beijing despite testing positive for a banned substance in December, finished a surprising fourth in the women’s figure skating competition on Thursday. Given that she didn’t win an individual medal, the 15-year-old Russian won’t have one revoked after the Games, though it’s unclear what might happen to the gold she won in the team event.
The Independent

‘Cold’ Kamila Valieva treatment pushes IOC towards fresh investigation

Olympic boss Thomas Bach said he was disturbed and chilled watching the treatment of Kamila Valieva and has called for an investigation into her controversial coach Eteri Tutberidze.For a man prone to talking in carefully scripted diplomatic soundbites, Bach took off the gloves and came out swinging hard, in a press conference that seasoned Olympic observers hailed as unprecedented.Russian skater Valieva - just 15 - has been the face of these Games for all the wrong reasons.Arriving as hot favourite for women’s figure skating, she finished fourth last night - following a stuttering routine - just days after the...
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
Distractify

Some Think Kamila Valieva Was Forced to Fall on Purpose During Her Free Skate

The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
The Independent

His cousin died in a horror luge crash at the Olympics. 12 years on, Saba Kumaritashvili is seeking his own medal

When Saba Kumaritashvili takes to the ice in Beijing, his cousin’s presence will no doubt loom large over the race.The 21-year-old is set to make his Olympic debut in the luge almost exactly 12 years to the day that 21-year-old Nodar Kumaritashvili was killed in a horror crash during his own Olympic debut.Nodar was participating in a training run on 12 February 2010 just hours before the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony would get underway in Vancouver.He was traveling at around 90mph down the Whistler Sliding Centre track when he lost control of his sled on the 16th - and final...
POPSUGAR

Chinese Figure Skating Pair Break a World Record at the Winter Games

The pairs short program at the Winter Olympics was dominated by figure skaters Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China. After falling half a point short of gold in Pyeongchang, the duo set the bar high in Beijing with a score of 84.41 — officially breaking the world record of 82.83, which was set by the pair in the teams event on Feb. 4.
HuffingtonPost

Johnny Weir Says He Cried After Commentating On Drug-Scandalized Russian Skater

Johnny Weir said he cried following his muted commentary of Kamila Valieva’s performance in the women’s figure skating short program at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Olympians-turned-broadcasters Weir and Tara Lipinski offered an uncharacteristically somber take for NBC on the 15-year-old’s skate on Tuesday amid the controversy...
Rolling Stone

Controversial Figure Skater Kamila Valieva Breaks Down in Tears After Disastrous Skate

Click here to read the full article. Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian figure skater who was controversially allowed to participate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics amid a doping scandal, failed to medal in the women’s free skate program despite being the heavy favorite in the event. The usually rock-solid Valieva — who was atop the leaderboard following the short program Wednesday — fell or stumbled at least four times during her free skate routine, leaving the Russian with a score of 141.93, which ultimately put her in fourth place in the event.  As per the International Olympic Committee’s previous ruling that...
The Independent

Silver medallist vows to ‘never skate again’ after missing out on gold despite Kamila Valieva’s fall

The pressure weighing on teenage figure skaters was all too evident on Thursday when silver medallist Alexandra Trusova broke down in tears before the podium ceremony after the women’s single event at the Beijing Olympics.The 17-year-old Russian, who attempted five quadruple jumps in a high-octane routine at the Capital Indoor Stadium, missed out on gold by 4.22 points after the judges favoured her compatriot Anna Shcherbakova’s free skate.World champion Shcherbakova, also 17, landed only two quads, and Trusova’s athletic performance to Cruella and the Stooges’s “I Wanna Be Your Dog” helped her score more points in the free skate, but...
Upworthy

1st Black woman to win Olympic speed skating gold 'cried so much' her medal was backward on podium

American speed skater Erin Jackson penned her name into Olympic history after becoming the first Black woman to win a gold medal in the women's 500-meter speed skating event. The skater was so overcome with emotion that the gold medal around her neck was backward while she stood up on the podium. The 29-year-old hailing from Florida was emotional after she finished first in the skating event and was seen crying on the podium. The adorable images and video just perfectly summed up what the achievement meant for the American speed skater. She also became the first Black woman to win gold for an individual event at the Winter Games as she finished her lap in just 37.04 seconds, reported NBC News.
AOL Corp

Dutch TV reporter who was dragged away during live Olympic segment: 'We followed their orders'

ZHANGJIAKOU — Two words no journalist wants to hear in connection with their name are “dragged away,” and yet that’s exactly what happened to Dutch broadcaster Sjoerd den Daas. Chinese authorities hauled Den Daas, who was in the middle of a live broadcast at the Opening Ceremony for Dutch station NOS, away from the camera and shut down filming operations on live TV.
