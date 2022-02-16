RJ Barrett out until after All-Star break with ankle injury

The Knicks have ruled RJ Barrett out for Wednesday night’s game against the Nets, as he continues to recover from an ankle sprain suffered in the final seconds of a blowout loss to the Nuggets on Feb. 8.

With Barrett set to miss his fourth straight game, he now will have missed nearly three weeks of action by the time New York returns from the All-Star break, as Wednesday’s game against Brooklyn is the team’s final contest until next Friday against the Heat.

Barrett was still in the game against Denver with the Knicks down 17 in the final minute of play, as head coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters afterward that he wanted to try and mount a comeback with his starters after New York had cut the deficit to 13 earlier in the final period.

Prior to the injury, Barrett had been the Knicks’ top offensive performer, averaging 22.5 points per game while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 40 percent from downtown over his last 19 games.

