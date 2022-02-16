‘Super Pumped’: Quentin Tarantino Set As Narrator For Showtime Anthology’s First Season

EXCLUSIVE : Quentin Tarantino is set as the narrator for the first season of Showtime ’s anthology series Super Pumped : The Battle for Uber . The project reunites the Oscar-winning filmmaker with his Kill Bill star Uma Thurman, who is playing Arianna Huffington.

The series’ first installment, based on Mike Isaac’s bestselling book, tells the story of the ride-sharing company that stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences. Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as Travis Kalanick, its hard-charging CEO who ultimately was ousted in a boardroom coup. The Battle for Uber is set to debut on at 10 p.m. February 27.

The series from Billions co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien also stars Kyle Chandler, Babak Tafti, Mousa Hussein Kraish, Elisabeth Shue and more. Koppelman, Levien and Beth Schacter exec produced, wrote and served as showrunners, with Paul Schiff, Stephen Schiff and Allyce Ozarsk also exec producing and Isaac serving as co-executive producer.

Tarantino is a two-time Oscar winner and eight-time nominee known for films including Once Upon a Time in Hollywood , The Hateful Eight , Django Unchained , Inglourious Basterds , the Kill Bill films, Jackie Brown , Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs . He also has three career Golden Globes, three Critics Choice Awards, two BAFTA Awards and an Independent Spirit Award, among many other accolades.

Tarantino has narrated or lent his voice to many of his own films, including his most recent efforts Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Hateful Eight . He also has appeared in films including From Dusk Till Dawn , Desperado and Reservoir Dogs and series including Alias , among other projects.

During ViacomCBS ( now Paramount )’s investor day press conference yesterday, it was revealed that Super Pumped has been renewed for a second season focused on Facebook ahead of its Season 1 premiere. The second installment, featuring an all-new cast, will specifically hone in on the relationship between CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg, which was at the center of the company’s transition from groundbreaking startup to the power it has become and the world-changing forces unleashed, intentionally and unintentionally, as a result.

Koppelman, Levien and Schacter will return to write the new season and serve as showrunners, exec producing with Schiff.

Tarantino is represented by WME and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.