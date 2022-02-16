ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Brenda Deiss Dies: ‘Red Rocket’ Actor Who Found Fame Late In Life Was 60

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KtxmO_0eGE8g6g00

Brenda Deiss , the former secretary who was cast by Red Rocket writer-director Sean Baker to play the mother-in-law of Simon Rex’s lead character Mikey Saber, died Monday at Clear Lake Hospital in Clear Lake, Texas, of complications from in a stroke last month. She was 60.

A spokesperson for the film confirmed her death. See Baker’s Instagram tribute below.

In a statement provided to Deadline, Baker, who often casts non-professional actors in his films, said: “In the short time we spent together, she created with us, laughed with us and shared her stories with us, some of them heartbreaking and others insightful and fascinating. We all have people in our lives that change it for the better, and Brenda was one of those people for me. I will miss her dearly.”

Bree Elrod, who played Deiss’ daughter in Red Rocket, said in a statement: “We shared a lot of memorable moments together on and off screen. l will never forget her laugh, the stories she so generously shared, and the many conversations we had about all aspects of life. She holds a very special place in my heart. I will miss her very much.”

Born in Texas on September 9, 1961 — two days before the landfall of Hurricane Carla — Deiss spent her entire life in the Lone Star State, devoting herself to such arts and crafts hobbies as calligraphy and wood work. She made her career as a secretary, including a stint at NASA. Later in life, she worked as a caregiver and home health aid to her friends in need.

Baker was scouting locations for Red Rocket in the area of Texas City and, after a chance encounter with Deiss, knew he’d found the person to play the eccentric Texan matriarch of a family that had hit hard times. “We found our Lil!” Baker would later recall saying.

Red Rocket was filmed in September and October 2020 and went on to have its world premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, followed by a theatrical release from A24.

Although Deiss never got to see Red Rocket , the film’s producer relays that she was particularly proud of a scene in which she performs the hymn “Hallelujah Square,” a song the filmmakers included at her suggestion. In December, she told the film’s team, “I don’t have anything to give y’all … just my unconditional love.”

A member of the Texas City Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Deiss is survived by daughter Destani Deiss, and her two best friends “Mr.” Johnny Cortez and Karen Adams.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sean Baker (@bakermovies)

More from Deadline

Comments / 8

Related
Deadline

‘Fame’ Actor Morgan Stevens Cause Of Death Revealed

Morgan Stevens, the Fame and Melrose Place actor whose body was found by police during a wellness check of his Hollywood home last week, died of arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, the Los Angeles Coroner’s office has disclosed. Stevens died Jan. 26 at the age of 70 of the condition more commonly known as heart disease, or hardening of the arteries. The actor played the role of Paul Northridge in The Waltons and its three reunion movies before landing his breakthrough, two-season role of David Reardon on the TV adaptation of Fame in 1982. He later appeared on Melrose Place, Airwolf, Walker, Texas Ranger, among others. Stevens’ career was temporarily halted and seriously impacted when, in August 1989, he was arrested by the LAPD on suspicion of DUI and, while in custody, severely beaten by police. He was later cleared him of the DUI charge, and his treatment in custody was later settled in a lawsuit against LAPD. More from DeadlineMorgan Stevens Dies: Veteran Television Actor On 'Fame' And 'Melrose Place' Was 70'Melrose Place' Cast Remembers Early Bonding, How The Show "Just Took Off" When Heather Locklear Joined'Melrose Place' Cast Sets Remote Reunion For 'Stars In The House' Tomorrow
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Breck Denny Dies: Actor-Writer & Groundlings Comic Was 34

Robert Breck Denny Jr., a writer and actor who guested on such series as Curb Your Enthusiasm, Ratched and The Shrink Next Door and was a member of comedy troupe The Groundlings, has died. He was 34. His family said Denny died Monday in Santa Barbara, CA, of a rare spontaneous splenic artery rupture. After graduating from New York University with creative writing degree, Breck went into comedy writing and acting. He was a member of the Sunday Company at The Groundlings Theatre in Los Angeles, and his play Nickel Dickers won the Encore! Producer’s Award at the 2018 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Breck’s TV credits also...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Deadline

Jan DeWitt Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘Judging Amy’ Producer Who Worked In Hollywood For Nearly 50 Years, Was 75

Jan DeWitt, who produced over 500 hours of television and features, including many episodes of Bones and Judging Amy, died as a result of Covid on the morning of January 29 at his home in Santa Barbara. His friend and partner, Charlene, was by his side and his daughter, Anika, was on the phone from Colorado when he passed. He was 75. DeWitt worked all over the world in various capacities. He earned his National Maritime Union seamanship papers and traveled up the Mekong River with a boat full of ammunition when he was 18; then studied agriculture in college and...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Donald May Dies: ‘The Edge Of Night’, ‘Falcon Crest’ Actor Was 92

Donald May, a major Daytime actor during the 1960s and ’70s through his longrunning role as attorney Adam Drake on The Edge of Night, died Friday, Jan. 28, at his home in Kent, New York. He was 92. His death was announced by his family on a Facebook page devoted to The Edge of Night. From 1967 to 1977, May played the good-guy attorney Adam Drake, first making his mark on the soap in a notable 1968 episode during which May delivered the episode’s only dialogue: a 22-minute trial summation in which he argued for the innocence of his client, a singer...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Texas City, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Radar Online.com

'90s Bombshell Bridget Fonda's Husband Danny Elfman Disappears, 68-Year-Old Trades In Clean-Cut Image For Shocking Body Tattoos

Bridget Fonda isn't the only one in her marriage that's made changes! The '90s sex icon's husband Danny Elfman is totally unrecognizable!. The 68-year-old composer — who was once as clean-cut as they come — has adopted the rockstar lifestyle for his final curtain call. Days after Fonda was spotted for the first time in 12 years, Elfman reemerged and his transformation will shock you.
CELEBRITIES
MLive

‘Seinfeld,’ ‘Law & Order: SVU’ actress dies at 73

Character actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared on “Seinfeld,” “Orange is the New Black” and “Law & Order: SVU,” is dead at age 73. Her representatives at Headline Talent Agency told Deadline that Kates died Saturday of cancer in Florida. “Kathryn has been our client...
TV SHOWS
soapoperanetwork.com

R.I.P. Lindsey Pearlman – ‘General Hospital’ Actress Found Dead at 43, Days After Being Reported Missing by Her Family

After being reported missing days earlier, “General Hospital” actress Lindsey Pearlman was sadly found dead this morning, the Los Angeles P0lice Department announced. The law enforcement agency shared that around 8:30 a.m. officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The body was later confirmed to be that of Pearlman whose full name was Lindsey Erin Pearlman. “The cause of death will be determined by the coroner,” the department said in a statement. The location where Pearlman was found is south of Runyon Canyon Park, a popular hiking spot among locals. Pearlman was just 43 years old.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Rex
Popculture

Louie Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed by His Publicist

Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Vachik Mangassarian death: NCIS star dies of Covid complications aged 78

Actor Vachik Mangassarian, known for his roles in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and NCISThe TV star’s representatives confirmed to Deadline that Mangassarian died of complications stemming from Covid-19, in Burbank, California.Born in Iran and with Armenian heritage, Mangassarian moved to the US at the age of 23. In 1978, he begun his career in the film and TV industry. Among his best-known roles were as Qasim Zaghul in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and a guest appearance in Larry David’s HBO comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm.He portrayed two separate characters on the hit police procedural series NCIS: Los Angeles, appearing firstly in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Red Rocket#Cannes Film Festival#Clear Lake Hospital#Texan#A24
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst's Cause of Death Confirmed by Coroner

Former 2019 Miss USA winner and Extra correspondent Cheslie Kryst died by suicide. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed Kryst's cause of death to PEOPLE on Feb. 1, just two days after her tragic passing in New York City. The medical examiner confirmed to CNN that Kryst suffered multiple blunt impact injuries. The New York Police Department is continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding Kryst's death, Det. Martin Brown confirmed Monday. Kryst was 30.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SheKnows

Demi Moore Posts Super Rare Photo With Youngest Daughter Tallulah For Her 28th Birthday

It’s rare when our timelines are blessed with a Demi Moore picture with one of her daughters. But getting one of Moore and youngest daughter Tallulah? That’s super rare. On Feb 3, Moore posted a silly photo of her and Tallulah on their tiptoes, arms waving in the air in honor of Tallulah’s 28th birthday. She posted it with the touching caption, “Tallulah. You are a magical being. It is a privilege and honor to be your mother and witness the radiant beauty that emanates through and from you. Happy Birthday, my sweet girl! Love you beyond words!!” View this...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Mourns the Loss of a Dear Friend: ‘He Was Finally Released From This Dreadful Alzheimer’s Prison’

“He was a great intellect and a tough player.”. “Alzheimer’s is a devastating disease,” wrote Eric Braeden after a visit with Professor Michael Meyer back in November of 2021. How right he is. The sixth leading cause of death in the United States shows no mercy whatsoever as it plunges its sufferers into dementia.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

50K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy