A woman in Florida is accused of using funds from a PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) assistance loan she received from the government to pay a hitman to kill another woman. According to The Miami Herald, Jasmine Martinez utilized the money she received to help keep her small business running to hire someone to kill a woman. She has been arrested along with Javon Carter and Romiel Robinson. The three suspects are being held on charges related to the killing of Le’Shonte Jones and the attempted murder of Jones’s 3-year-old daughter. The crime took place on May 3, 2021.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO