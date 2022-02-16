ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia receives $1.8 million grant for seafood processing across Commonwealth

By Nathan Crawford
 3 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday, Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) announced that the Virginia Marine Resources Commission is set to receive a $1.8 million grant to support seafood processors, processing facilities and processing vessels.

The $1,853,268 grant was awarded through the Seafood Processors Pandemic Response and Safety Block Grant Program (SPRS). Officials say the grant will finance seafood processing facilities and processing vessels as they respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our fisheries and aquaculture industries have endured intense economic hardships since the beginning of COVID-19. The tools and resources made available by the USDA’s Seafood Processors Pandemic Response and Safety Block Grant Program will ensure that Coastal Virginia’s fisheries and seafood-related businesses will recover from the pandemic and thrive,” Rep. Luria said. “Seafood is a vital economic engine and way of life in Coastal Virginia, and I encourage all who are eligible to apply for this assistance.”

Measure in Virginia legislature could have a big impact hunting, fishing, and other outdoor sports

There are approximately 1,850 seafood processing and wholesale workers across the Commonwealth. That is about 3% of total seafood workers across the country.

Previously, Luria called for $10 million in funding to support Virginia fisheries . Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine also previously announced $4.5 million in federal funding that will go to support the coastal and marine fishery programs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

