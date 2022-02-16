ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Listener Questions Playground Etiquette for Parents

Listener Troy called into The Bobby Bones Show asking for some advice on playground etiquette for parents. He was at a playground by himself with his kids because his wife works weekends. After playing for awhile, his kids asked him to have a play date with one of the kids on the playground. The other kid's mother was on the playground, but Troy didn't know how to approach the situation without coming off as creepy to the other mom. So instead of trying to set up a play date, he just left with his kids to avoid the situation entirely. He wants to be able to set up play dates for his kids moving forward but wanted advice on how to approach other parents, particularly moms without it seeming like he's hitting on them when asking for phone numbers.
RELATIONSHIPS
WFMY NEWS2

Navigating Valentine's Day Etiquette | 2 Wants to Know

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Valentine's Day is coming up. People all over are getting ready to celebrate with friends, family and special loved ones. Like all holidays, awkward situations can arise. Culture and etiquette expert Sharon Schweitzer broke down how to work your way through those. Accepting Gifts. Many of...
GREENSBORO, NC
The Independent

Parents outraged after students forced out of classrooms for wearing leggings

Parents at a middle school in central Kentucky have expressed their disappointment and anger at a decision to remove more than a dozen students from lessons over an alleged dress code violation. Scott County Middle School, which reportedly told students in a recent announcement that leggings would be allowed for the month of February on Fridays, was accused of “embarrassing” the students.Reports suggested all of those who were pulled out of lessons last Friday had worn leggings, with their parents believing the students were compliant with the Scott County Middle School dress code. A parent, Whitney Smith, told the Herald-Leader...
EDUCATION
SheKnows

I’m Not Babying My Kids — It’s Called Gentle Parenting

Click here to read the full article. From the moment I had my daughters I knew I was going to handle this whole parenting thing differently than I had been raised. Don’t get me wrong; I don’t cast judgment on anyone’s parenting style. Mine just happens to be more gentle than most. As a child, I remember being afraid to fail. Not necessarily because of a punishment that would follow, but mostly because I didn’t want to be a disappointment to my parents. Now, of course, they didn’t come straight out and say, “Holly, you’re a disappointment.” But it was the...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etiquette
iheart.com

Study: Taking Care of Grandkids Not Good for Grandparents' Health

Never mind what you've heard about staying young at heart. A new study has found that taking care of grandchildren is not good for grandparents' health. The study, published this week in The Journals of Gerontology, found that taking care of grandchildren does absolutely nothing in the way of helping people feel more youthful and energetic. "This is the first study to look at the same people before and after taking up grandparental childcare in terms of the effects on subjective age," says co-author Dr. Valeria Bordone.
HEALTH
News-Democrat

You asked about texting? Some advice from southwestern Illinois’ etiquette expert

Q. I have quite a few people in my iPhone address book. Some are personal friends and family, but I also have a lot of contact info for work colleagues, business associates, etc. Some of the text messages I get show the name of the sender at the top but others only show a phone number so if they don’t put their name at the end, or unless I recognize the phone number like maybe that of a family member who I text back and forth with or call all the time, I do not know who it is. Also, if their message doesn’t give me a clue as to who it is, it really stresses me out. I don’t feel comfortable just responding in general terms to this person and it is really embarrassing to call the number because what if I don’t recognize the voice or if they don’t say their name? I can’t just say, “Who is this?” Can you help me?
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Slate

Your Co-Workers With Kids Are Not OK

Few people are as knee-deep in our work-related anxieties and sticky office politics as Alison Green, who has been fielding workplace questions for a decade now on her website Ask a Manager. In Direct Report, she spotlights themes from her inbox that help explain the modern workplace and how we could be navigating it better.
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Practice Parenting: How to Intentionally Raise Good People

Intentionality is a parent's first step in teaching moral behavior, conflict resolution skills, empathy, and creativity. Though popular opinion holds that our creativity, empathy, and self-control levels are fixed, neuroscience tells us they are not. Neuroplasticity means that neuronal pathways get stronger every time they are used, whether the action...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
technologynetworks.com

How Kids Learn To Use Gestures When They Speak

Gesturing when speaking is something we all do, whether consciously or unconsciously, and is part of human communication. We usually use our hands, move our head, raise our eyebrows, point with our fingers, describe shapes with our hands and arms, and even turn our body. Gestures are many and varied and they play a very important role in learning a language and creating knowledge.
KIDS
Boston Globe

Can prioritizing your career be good for your kids?

Law professor and writer Lara Bazelon’s new book, “Ambitious Like A Mother: Why Prioritizing Your Career Is Good For Your Kids,” has a bold premise: Modeling ambition is as important, if not more important, than being ever-present. Moms don’t need to be selfless to be successful.
KIDS
The Atlantic

Grief and Parenting: An Impossible Balancing Act

This is a subscriber-exclusive edition of I Have Notes, a newsletter in which I share essays, conversations, advice, and notes on writing. A friend whose partner is grieving a loved one’s death recently told me that they have been struggling to know what to do, even though they very much want to help and support their partner. “It’s hard being the one who always has to be okay, the one picking up the pieces,” they told me. The comment was in no way targeted, but I couldn’t help but think of my own situation.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
US News and World Report

How Parents Can Navigate a 504 Plan

A 504 plan provides equal access to education for people with disabilities, focusing on accommodations that make it more feasible for students with learning differences to thrive in a traditional classroom. Functionally, what that means is an agreement between parents and a school that creates special conditions for a student....
RELATIONSHIPS
Washington Examiner

Our kids aren't alright

Most liberal parts of the country have finally started to drop COVID-19 restrictions again, but there remains one subset of the population that is expected to live by a stricter set of rules. And that group just so happens to be the only one incapable of putting up a fight: children.
WASHINGTON, DC
Parents Magazine

Black Student Parents Are Struggling to Make Ends Meet

For many college students , pursuing a college education comes with challenges. But for those who are parents, too, paying for school and finding time to study while raising children might feel all but impossible. And a recent study of 32,560 students says Black and Latinx students are more likely to be parents, struggling to afford necessities, while in school.
HOMELESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy