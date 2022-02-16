ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah’s snowpack level is slowly reaching low levels from 2021

By Utah Public Radio
upr.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinters in Utah are getting warmer and that is becoming increasingly evident as Utah’s snowpack slowly approaches the low levels seen in 2021. Robert Davies, a professor at Utah State University who works in the Plant, Soils...

www.upr.org

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 4

Where does Utah's snowpack stand?

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy. Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Cesar Cornejo. Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Cesar Cornejo. Jazz 6-game winning streak comes to an end. Deployment. Davis School District townhall for new Superintendent.
UTAH STATE
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Dry January sinks snowpack levels in southwestern Montana

A dry January sank snowpack levels in the mountains around southwestern Montana, and experts are hoping the next few months will bring enough snow to erase the deficits. A bit of snow early in January and some leftover snow from December kept snowpack levels in many river basins at least close to normal going into February, according to the monthly Water Supply Outlook Report from the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
MONTANA STATE
Sheridan Media

Snowpack Levels In Sheridan County At About 85%

Current snowpack levels in Sheridan County are near what they were from this time last year. The US Department of Agriculture reports that as of February 1st, the snowpack level for the Tongue River Drainage area is at 103% of last year, while the Clear Creek Drainage was at 134%.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver, UT
State
Utah State
Pyramid

Lack of snowstorms bring growing concerns over Utah’s snowpack

Utah water officials were hopeful that consistent wet weather would help bolster the snowpack for the spring, but a dry January has eroded that optimism. December storms helped build Utah’s snowpack, which creates 95% of the state’s water supply, after an inconsistent year, but officials said a stagnant period since has once again put the state in a tough spot.
UTAH STATE
K96 FM

DEATH Stalks Montana Mountains

I've got a rip roaring page turner of a book up for grabs tomorrow, Saturday morning, on Puffman Sports Trivia. Montana native Bill Yenne is right on this money with the riveting tome, "Vultures Over the Elk Fork County," & 8 days in the lives of Elk Fork country in Montana Territory during a month on the cusp of winter, in a year somewhere between the advent of the Winchester Model ''73, & the 10th anniversary of Appomattox. Check out my good friend, Bill Yenne's website www.billyenne.com, & the 1st caller with the correct answer to my sports trivia question WINS the book at 7:30, Saturday morning on Puffman Sports Trivia.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowpack#Utah State University
NBC San Diego

Big Bear Lake Water Levels Very Low, Despite Storms

This week's fast moving storm only had a small impact on California's snowpack, and that is bad news for Big Bear Lake, which hasn't been at full capacity since 2012. At Snowdrift Snow Tubing Park, the hills are filled with screaming children; all of them enjoying the aftermath of the recent storm.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

WATCH: Fireball Streaks Across Colorado Friday Evening

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Did you happen to see a fireball streak across Colorado’s skies on Friday night? The American Meteor Society says they received 30 reports of the celestial event from Colorado, Utah and New Mexico. (credit: Simon Foot/AMS) Some reports state they only saw it for less than a second, while others in Northglenn, Arvada and Denver state the fireball lasted 20 seconds. Simon Foot recorded the action from Arvada. Dani R. also captured video from Northglenn. Further details about the fireball have not been released.
ARVADA, CO
Luay Rahil

The third richest person in Arizona

U-Haul has dominated the do-it-yourself moving business for over 75 years. Today, U-Haul has more than 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers, and 46,000 towing devices. In addition to having 812,000 rentable storage units and more than 70.5 million square feet of storage space.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy