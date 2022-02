Since first breaking out onto the scene in 2016 with the hit HGTV series Good Bones, designer and founder of Two Chicks & a Hammer, Mina Starsiak Hawk has made plenty of opportunities for herself. Aside from an affable nature that has found her on several HGTV shows and collaborations, Starsiak Hawk has been in every sense of the word the ultimate girl boss — or, as she jokingly puts it, a "serial entrepreneur." From opening up District Co. (her home décor store in Indianapolis) to writing Built Together (her first children's book), the 37-year-old is now showcasing her latest endeavor — a clothing line called Jack and Drew for kids sold exclusively in-store and online.

