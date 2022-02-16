ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas pharmacist indicted in drug tampering case

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36vtZL_0eGE6LPR00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Prosecutors say a Kansas pharmacist took medicine from a container at a Lenexa pharmacy and replaced it with something else.

The Department of Justice says that a federal grand jury in Kansas City returned an indictment charging Benjamin Dandurand, 34, of Shawnee Mission, with:

  • Tampering with a consumer product
  • Possession of Tramadol by deception and subterfuge
  • Possession of Zolpidem by deception and subterfuge
  • Possession of Oxycodone Hydrochloride by deception and subterfuge

According to court documents, from July 2020 to October 2020, investigators allege that Dandurand used his fingerprint at a pharmacy in Lenexa to remove Oxycodone Hydrochloride from a safe. They believe he removed the controlled substance from the bottle and replaced it with an alternate liquid substance before returning the bottle to the safe.

Kansans will be able to receive free dental care next month

Investigators also allege that Dandurand took Tramadol, Oxycodone Hydrochloride, and Zolpidem from the pharmacy between September 2020 and October 2020.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Drug Enforcement Administration are investigating the case. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle McFarlane is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSN News

Dickinson County K-9 bites wanted man

ABILENE, Kan. (KSNW) — It took a helicopter, a drone, and eventually a K-9’s bite to get a wanted man into custody in Dickinson County late Thursday night. Dickinson County Sheriff Jerry Davis said 47-year-old Scott Lambert Leister of Chapman was wanted in three counties — Geary, Saline, and Dickinson — and the alleged crimes […]
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Hutchinson Correctional Facility escapee found and arrested

BENTLEY, Kan. (KSNW) — An escapee from Hutchinson Correctional Facility has been found, arrested, and turned back over to the Kansas Department of Corrections. 29-year-old Gabriel Sanchez Jr. was found by Bentley police just west of Bentley when the silver Pontiac van he was driving got stuck. Bentley police tell KSN that he was found […]
BENTLEY, KS
KSN News

Wichita police arrest man with highly-customized AK-47, three other guns

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A search warrant executed by the Wichita Police Department on Wednesday resulted in one person being arrested on suspicion of criminal possession of a firearm. Nineteen-year-old Alejandro Morales was allegedly booked on three counts of criminal possession of a firearm. The WPD Violent Crimes Community Response Team located Morales leaving in […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

WPD: Domestic violence suspect almost ran over officers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman is in jail after police say she was involved in a domestic violence case and then almost ran over police officers who were sent to the scene. Police arrested 23-year-old Elizabeth Woolf late Thursday night after investigating a disturbance in the 2200 block of S. Oliver. The Wichita […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Shawnee, KS
City
Lenexa, KS
City
Wichita, KS
Lenexa, KS
Government
City
Kansas City, KS
KSN News

Mask mandates begin to lift as cases drop

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As COVID-19 cases continue to come down, some mask mandates are being lifted. As of 5 o’clock Friday afternoon, masks are no longer required in state buildings per the direction of Governor Laura Kelly. Sedgwick County took similar action earlier in the week. As of Tuesday masks are no longer required […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Police say 2 teens shot to death in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police are investigating after discovering two 14-year-olds shot to death inside an apartment in Kansas City, Kansas. Police say the discovery was made early Friday when officers were called to an apartment complex between Silver City Park and Argentine Middle School. Arriving officers found two boys inside an apartment who […]
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmacist#Oxycodone#Dea#Ksnw#The Department Of Justice#Kansans#Ksn Tv
KSN News

Man charged with two Wichita murders on Super Bowl Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man accused of murdering two people on Super Bowl Sunday made his first appearance in court on Friday and was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Brandon Gage Prouse, 20, was arrested on Tuesday in relation to a shooting that killed two people on Sunday. Officers from the […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas crews putting out vehicle fire discover body in trunk

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — Firefighters northwest of Kansas City, Kansas, who were called to put out a vehicle fire earlier this week made a grisly discovery: a body in the car’s trunk. Television station KSHB reports the discovery was made before dawn Monday when Kickapoo Township firefighters responded to a car fire in rural northern […]
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
KSN News

Another arrest for shooting outside NW Wichita Dillons

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has arrested a second man in connection with a shooting in the Dillons parking lot at 21st and Maize Road one week ago. Police booked 28-year-old Diego Briceno into jail on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery; reckless bodily harm with a deadly weapon, criminal possession […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KDHE: 81 COVID hospitalizations, but cases drop

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans testing positive for the coronavirus has dropped again. Since Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports 1,482 positive test results in Kansas. That is the lowest increase since Nov. 1, 2021. There are a couple of things to keep in mind about the lower […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Court documents reveal gruesome details in Colorado Springs’ woman’s death via baseball bat

COLORADO SPRINGS — Court documents have revealed more information regarding a woman’s brutal death, reportedly at the hands of her boyfriend. A recently-released affidavit details the moment when Daisha Fry’s daughter found her mother lying in her bedroom, beaten and bloodied, next to a baseball bat. Daisha was found by her daughter just hours after […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KSN News

Crime Stoppers searching for suspect in armed robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita and the Wichita Police Department are searching for a man who allegedly robbed the Kwik Shop at 21st and Oliver Street in Wichita. According to WPD, on Jan. 28 around 4:55 a.m., a man described in his 40s or 50s entered the Kwik Shop, pulled out a […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy