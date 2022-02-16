Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: JoJo Domann, Nebraska Huskers

Nebraska Husker JoJo Domann is a perfect example of how modern hybrid defenders are expanding their versatility on the field.

The Las Vegas Raiders can certainly benefit from drafting a versatile defender like Domann.

While most 3-4 outside linebackers are being utilized on run defense and blitz packages, Domann is a 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker who seemingly pulled back into coverage to cover tight ends and slot receivers.

“Dime linebacker or STAR who can cover tight ends and big slots in man coverage and excels in zone coverage,” NFL Draft Bible noted.

Domann only played 10 games of his final season at Nebraska before a season-ending surgery forced him to miss the final two games.

In his 10 games, Domann recorded 72 tackles (45 solos), nine tackles for losses, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and three pass breakups.

Pro Football Focus graded him with an 87.8 coverage grade and an 83.1 run-defense grade in 2021, above most defensive backs in the span of two seasons.

After a tremendous season, Domann was named Second-Team All-American by the Associated Press and Pro Football Focus, Second-Team All-Big Ten by the coaches and Third-Team All-Big Ten by members of the Media.

Domann becomes a valuable asset to any defense with the ability to cover, tackle, and blitz.

While he will be better suited for sub-packages at the next level, he will need to bulk up and improve on his run defense a bit, but overall, Domann is a player who has overcome two ACL tears, transitioned from safety to linebacker and made an impact for the Huskers.

I see the Raiders drafting Domann in the later rounds of the draft and making a day one impact on special teams until he takes bigger steps on defense.

