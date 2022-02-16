ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

WVU lifts mask mandate for indoor spaces

By Sam Kirk
 3 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University announced on Wednesday that it will be changing its mask policy to align with West Virginia’s improving COVID rates.

Masks will no longer be required on WVU’s campus in indoor spaces. The mandate lift is effective immediately and applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

According to a release from the university, the mandate was removed due to the recent decrease in infection and hospitalization rates from COVID-19.

Kanawha County Schools making masks optional

Despite the mandate lift, masks will still be required in the following indoor settings:

WVU’s prior mask mandate was set to end on Feb. 25.

“At the start of this semester, given what we knew about the emerging omicron variant, we felt it was crucial to implement several measures to limit the potential spread of COVID-19, including a universal mask requirement,” said Dr. Jeffrey Coben, Dean of the School of Public Health and Associate Vice President for Health Affairs. “With numerous key data sources now indicating that cases are significantly declining across the state and within our community, we feel comfortable relaxing the mask requirements outside classrooms, labs and clinical areas. We will continue to monitor the data as we proceed through the spring semester and will make changes accordingly. As always, we encourage our students and employees to continue to wear a mask if preferred, regardless of vaccination status, especially in areas where physical distancing is not possible, and to get fully vaccinated and boosted as soon as you are eligible to receive a booster.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend for those who are not vaccinated or those with weakened immune systems to wear a mask in all indoor settings as well as outdoors where large groups are gathered.

For more information on WVU’s COVID testing and vaccination opportunities, click here .

IN THIS ARTICLE
