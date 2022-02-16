ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolf administration accepting grants from fire departments for wildlife protection

By James Wesser
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration announced on Wednesday, Feb. 16 that the applications are now open for grants to help Pennsylvania’s rural communities increase protection from wildfires.

“We appreciate the hard work of the men and women who volunteer with the fire companies that serve our rural areas and communities across Pennsylvania,” Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “Their commitment and dedication to fighting forest and brush fires are critical in ensuring the commonwealth does not experience the horrific fires that plague other states. We appreciate the value of well-equipped and highly trained wildfire fighters and encourage fire companies to apply for these grants.”

Local firefighting forces in rural areas or communities with fewer than 10,000 residents qualify for aid. The aid will be used for training and equipment purchases. The key objective of the grants is to better equip and train volunteers to save lives and protect property in unprotected or in rural areas where protection is limited.

The maximum grant that will be considered from any fire company in 2022 is $12,500.

Grant applications must be submitted electronically through the Department of Conversation and Natural Resources website by 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 12. To expedite the process, only online applications will be accepted.

