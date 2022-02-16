Avon needs artists for Annual Art Around Avon Program

AVON, Colo. — The Town of Avon is calling all artists, starving or thriving, for the Art Around Avon Program.

The program is meant to display sculptures throughout the Avon community for the benefit of residents and visitors. Interested applicants may apply at CaFE TM through March 28, 2022.

The second annual Art Around Avon Program has a goal of selecting up to 26 visual sculpture art pieces for installation in pre-determined outdoor spaces in early June 2022. The selected artist’s work will be on exhibition in an outdoor location for up to 12 months during which time the artist may make the work available for sale.



According to organizers, the enhancement of public places by integrating the creative work of artists improves the pedestrian experience and promotes vibrancy, creativity and livelihood in the community. The presence of and access to public art enlivens public areas and their grounds and makes them more welcoming.

For more information about the Art Around Avon Program, contact Culture, Arts and Special Events Manager Danita Dempsey at ddempsey@avon.org or (970) 748-4065.

