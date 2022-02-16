Bank of America Donates $25,000 to CAPK to help with community’s food insecurity

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — Bank of America donated presented a check to the Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) in an effort to help fight food insecurity in Kern County.



Bank of America donated $100 for each of its employees in Kern County who received a COVID-19 booster shot, bringing the grand total to $25,000.

The money will help CAPK with its mission of providing food for those in need in our community.



“The need in the county is huge. We put a little bit of a dent in that, for sure, and do a good job doing that, but we struggle to keep up with those numbers for sure,” CAPK Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Tobias said. “We are constantly working to build new partnerships and services that will feed more people and help them overcome the debilitating social, economic and educational effects of hunger. This strong support from Bank of America brings us closer to that goal,”

CAPK says the Bank of America’s donation will cover approximately 167,000 meals for those in need.

“Our commitment to help strengthen the communities we live in and serve is unwavering, which is why we are investing in the health, safety and wellbeing of our teammates while also providing funds to help local organizations support our neighbors and fight food insecurity,” said Karen Zuber, President, Bank of America Bakersfield.

