Kern County, CA

Bank of America Donates $25,000 to CAPK to help with community’s food insecurity

By Mason Rockfellow
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — Bank of America donated presented a check to the Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) in an effort to help fight food insecurity in Kern County.

Bank of America donated $100 for each of its employees in Kern County who received a COVID-19 booster shot, bringing the grand total to $25,000.

The money will help CAPK with its mission of providing food for those in need in our community.

“The need in the county is huge. We put a little bit of a dent in that, for sure, and do a good job doing that, but we struggle to keep up with those numbers for sure,” CAPK Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Tobias said. “We are constantly working to build new partnerships and services that will feed more people and help them overcome the debilitating social, economic and educational effects of hunger. This strong support from Bank of America brings us closer to that goal,”

CAPK says the Bank of America’s donation will cover approximately 167,000 meals for those in need.

“Our commitment to help strengthen the communities we live in and serve is unwavering, which is why we are investing in the health, safety and wellbeing of our teammates while also providing funds to help local organizations support our neighbors and fight food insecurity,” said Karen Zuber, President, Bank of America Bakersfield.

KGET

Bakersfield City Council to hold meeting on ward redistricting on Feb. 23

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council will hold a third public hearing on ward redistricting next Wednesday at its chambers. Officials say the city council is set to receive a report on the redistricting process involving ward boundaries and will reserve 30 minutes for public comments. Those interested are encouraged to attend and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fairfax School District censures board member Moland

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fairfax School District has censured one of its members. The Fairfax District trustees voted to censure current member and former board president Palmer Moland. Moland has been at the center of multiple controversies, and parents’ and community anger due to accusations of abusive and bullying conduct toward classified employees in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

A closer look at Kern’s candidates: Leticia Perez

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This June and November voters in Kern will face a slate of options. 17 News is sitting down with Kern’s candidates so the county can make an informed decision. Now, we are turning to the newly drawn 35th Assembly district which stretches from Arvin to Delano and includes much of East Bakersfield. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Tehachapi police chief decides to put off retirement, will stay on the job

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Just weeks after announcing his retirement, Tehachapi’s police chief says he’s decided to stay on the job. Chief Kent Kroeger has been at the helm of the department since 2014. In December, he announced plans to retire on April 1. But Kroeger said after careful consideration and discussions with city leaders, […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

BEST EATS: Shrimp and salmon at California Fish Grill

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — News Director Michael Trihey swung by California Fish Grill for lunch on Thursday. The chain, which opened a location on California Avenue, prides itself on responsibly sourced seafood and offers a variety of grilled or fried options. The shrimp skewers come with eight shrimp nestled against a bed of rice (white, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
