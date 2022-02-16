Dover-Sherborn senior swimmers place second at sectionals in honor of Owen Bingham

MILFORD — Seventy-five feet long. Forty-five feet wide. Eleven-and-a-half feet deep.

Those are the dimensions of the Milford High School swimming pool.

For three hours Saturday afternoon, that body of water served as a safe haven for four Dover-Sherborn seniors.

Just an hour after finding out that classmate Owen Bingham had died in a tragic car accident earlier that day, Ellie Soska, Eva Swaddipong, Ava Yablonski and Irene Yang competed in the MIAA South Sectional Championship meet.

Racing with heavy hearts, the quartet of Raiders swam with purpose and finished in second place behind Duxbury High (230.5 points) with a total of 178 points.

“I’m just so proud of them,” said D-S swim coach Carly Eckles as she held back tears. “They had a lot of adversity (on Saturday) and they put up when it mattered and they had so much resiliency.”

Once the group received their runner-up trophy on the pool deck from Hall of Fame swim coach Pete Foley, the Raiders FaceTimed another Hall of Fame swim coach. They wanted to show off their hardware to Sue Eaton, who retired a few years ago but coached Eckles during her time as a D-S student-athlete as well as the four seniors for two seasons.

“She is a big part of why I am the coach that I am and a big part of the team culture,” Eckles said.

Following the call with Eaton, Eckles shared a group hug with her small team of four. That’s when she started to cry.

“I’m just so proud of them,” said Eckles while fighting back more tears.

The past few days have been tumultuous for the Dover-Sherborn community. The four swimmers, however, found solace by teaming up in the water to honor their fallen friend.

“There isn’t an easy way of saying this but it was just really hard to focus on my races while all of my prayers were focused on the Bingham family and all of Owen’s closer friends,” Yablonski said. “I think the thing that got me through the meet was Coach Eckles’ speech right before the medley relay.

“She told the four of us that with Owen being one of the captains of our D-S fan zone, he would want us to keep going and to not stop.”

On Saturday, the four Raiders got off to a good start by winning the 200-yard medley relay in a time of 1:51.75. Three events later, Yablonski (24.39) won the 50 freestyle while Yang (25.08) joined her on the podium with a third-place finish.

Two events after that, Yablonski (51.95) finished first in the 100 freestyle before joining her three teammates in the 200 freestyle relay. And it was Yablonski’s split time of 23.73 as the anchor leg that propelled the Raiders into first place.

Overall in four races, Yablonski racked up four gold medals. The University of Minnesota commit hasn’t lost a single high school meet since she came in second place in the 100 butterfly at sectionals as a sophomore.

Does she ever get tired of winning?

“It’s always thrilling but winning with all three of my teammates by my side is just amazing,” Yablonski said.

Eckles says Yablonski is one of the most humble athletes she’s ever coached.

“She just wants the best for her teammates,” Eckles said. “It’s never about Ava. And just to have that in any athlete is incredible. But to have that as somebody who is a leader time-wise and a leader as a captain is a big luxury.”

Dover-Sherborn’s other senior captain, Yang, was just 4-foot-11 when she joined the Raiders as a freshman. Eckles has taken great joy in watching Yang grow as a person, swimmer and leader.

“She was a peanut and now she’s up on the podium,” Eckles said. “That’s incredible.”

For Soska, Saturday’s meet was her first sectional appearance in high school. She joined the D-S swim team as a sophomore but broke a toe before sectionals that school year. And last year, COVID-19 concerns canceled postseason play.

“(Swimming has) been the best part of high school for me and I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Soska said.

Watching the Raiders compete at sectionals on Saturday was Rody, their mascot.

Rody Horse is a hopper ball that’s usually used to improve balance and coordination for kids between the ages of 18 months and three years. Soska’s family picked up the inflated mini-green horse at the town dump 12 years ago and it hasn’t left Soska’s side since.

“Rody is the most powerful entity to ever exist. He does not have an age because every year he is re-incarnated with more power,” Soska said. “He stays in my car pool and he spends the day being choked by a seat-belt.”

“Rody is a symbol for sure,” Swaddipong said. “He goes everywhere with us.”

The four seniors will ink their names on Rody when they finish high school swimming. They’ll then choose another member of the D-S girls swim and dive team to hand Rody down to.

“I’m passing him off,” Soska said.

“Rody will live on through the captains next year,” Eckles said.

And the four senior swimmers at Dover-Sherborn hope the memory of Bingham can live on through them as they compete this postseason.

“It meant a lot to us knowing that we won that second-place overall finish for Owen,” Yablonski said.

Tommy Cassell is a senior multimedia journalist for the Daily News. He can be reached at tcassell@wickedlocal.com. Follow him on Twitter @tommycassell44.