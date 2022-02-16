ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Sprayground’s “Path To The Future” Collection Arrives Right On Time During Black History Month

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
Cassius
Cassius
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SX1Nb_0eGE4vfp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F6byu_0eGE4vfp00

Source: Sprayground / Spraygroud Futuristic Collection

S payground’s latest collection will have you looking fly and support some dope causes as we continue to celebrate Black History Month or if you follow the book of Ye , Black Future Month.

The innovative streetwear brand, most famously known for its eye-catching bags and luggage, is back with its new Path To The Future collection, which it describes as “a multidimensional capsule-collection inspired by Black artistry around the world. Featuring an electrifying showcase of colors and graphics that push fashion boundaries.” The collection features hoodies, joggers, backpacks (of course), fanny packs, handbags, and duffle bags featuring the artistic vision of Sparygrounds VP and independent artist Sunflower.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I44Ag_0eGE4vfp00

Source: Sprayground / Spraygroud Futuristic Collection

Per Sprayground :

The “Path To The Future” collection puts an eye-catching display of rich colors and bold shapes that took inspiration in the importance of celebrating artistry and fortitude of black artists, taking a deeper look at the influence of black culture and the future of self-expression. The modernistic vision of this collection is reflected in the aesthetic of hoodies, joggers, backpacks,
fanny packs, handbags, and duffle bags, featuring the iconic “shark mouth” that authenticates Sprayground’s world-famous style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EX0EH_0eGE4vfp00

Source: Sprayground / Spraygroud Futuristic Collection

As mentioned above, the collection will also support great causes, with Sprayground donating a portion of its proceeds to Black Girls Code, SOS Africa, and the Boys and Girls Club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02QU0R_0eGE4vfp00

Source: Sprayground / Spraygroud Futuristic Collection

Like Spraygrounds other collaborations, the capsule collection is limited, and once it sells out, it will be gone forever. So head over to the brand’s website right now .

Photo: Sprayground / Spraygroud Futuristic Collection

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Nike Reveals a Trio of Air Force 1s for Its 2022 Black History Month Collection

For years, Nike has delivered an attention-capturing Black History Month collection. At the center of this year’s range is the iconic Air Force 1. Rather than drop one pair of sneakers this year, Nike has a trio of Air Force 1 Lows ready for release. The Nike Air Force 1 Low FM By You will arrive in three colorways that were designed by Black creators. The Air Force 1 Low FM By You is executed in materials with a translucent option that Nike explained transforms to reveal an intricate pattern and wear-away leather panels, which reveals colors inspired by the flags of Caribbean...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Chicago Defender

Target Hits Bullseye with New Black History Month Collection

This year Target hit the bullseye with the Black History Month collection. Francesca Neptune, Senior Buyer of Multicultural Merchandising at Target, aims to make it a better shopping experience for every Target guest. Her goal is to develop collections, provide an assortment of products, and an overall experience for Black guests. February 2022 marks the eighth year for the Black History Month (BHM) collection at the Target stores. This collection started with the Target team listening to guests and working harder to meet their needs. The guests are excited, and they love the opportunity to find new brands and support their current favorites. This year’s theme is to “Create our future.” This collection is a celebration of Black culture and joy.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black History Month#Black Future#Black Culture#Sparygrounds Vp#Sos Africa
Cassius

Draught Season Presents “Beer Is Black History” Capsule Collection

As the history of Black people being responsible for beermaking as we know it isn't widely discussed in the beer industry, Draught Season felt compelled to make their next collection an homage to that history as well as a tribute to the Black brewers in the United States who presently make up less than 1% of current brewery owners in the country.
DRINKS
sneakernews.com

Nike’s “Have A Good Game” Collection Now Includes An Air Max 2021

The Nike Air Max 2021 might be on its last handful of releases, but it’s taking the opportunity to help the brand expand its “Have A Good Game” collection. Presumably exclusive to women, the newly-surfaced offering indulges in “White,” “Iron Grey” and “Sail” base that sets the stage for a medley of much more eye-catching, gamer-appreciated hues. RBG keyboard-reminiscent accents land on the profile swooshes, medial mid-foot, tongue and layer between the upper and midsole. A jade-like green animates the plump Air Max unit underfoot, with some of its bold flair peeking through the semi-translucent tread underneath it.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
yankodesign.com

Nike Air Force 1 with removable Swoosh carabiner is a fascinating twist to the iconic sneaker

Nike Air Force 1 has been through numerous iterations in the last four decades. In 2022, as the sneaker which was first introduced in 1982 marks its 40th anniversary, we are bound to witness some innovative variants show up. Case in point the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh on auction via Sotheby’s. In the coming weeks, another interesting Air Force 1 Low is expected to launch with a removable Swoosh-shaped carabiner fastened over the rubber Swoosh on its lateral.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dark Living Room’s Bright Refresh Has a Sleek New Entertainment Setup

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. One of the most frequent comments on Apartment Therapy’s living room redos is “Where’s the TV?” — and understandably so. For many people, a couch and TV are two musts in the living room, so when a space clearly shows a TV, it looks lived-in and relatable. But when a space can disguise the TV or blend it into a gallery wall? It’s an innovative design-plus-entertainment win.
INTERIOR DESIGN
sneakernews.com

More Spring-Friendly Color-Blocking Lands On The Nike Air Force 1 Mid

The Nike Air Force 1 Mid has historically been the least celebrated trim of Bruce Kilgore’s iconic 1982 design, but it’s contributing handfuls of compelling colorways as part of its 40th anniversary celebration. Seemingly part of a widespread Nike Sportswear Collection, a newly-surfaced style indulges in vibrant, spring-friendly...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 High Element GORE-TEX Gets A “Light Berry” Makeover

Over the last five years, NIKE, Inc. has grown the Air Jordan 1‘s legend by ensuring the model doesn’t rest on its laurels. Original colorways of Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker still generate the most excitement among old and new enthusiasts alike, but several modern-day retros have cemented themselves as important to the design and brand’s storied legacy. The model’s Element GORE-TEX iteration is a newer one, but has quickly garnered interest.
APPAREL
Houston Chronicle

Market makes it easy to ‘Buy Black’ during Black History Month

When Tope Adubi-Ashcroft moved to Houston from Nigeria in 2019, she wanted to start a skincare and cosmetics company with ingredients and fragrances inspired by locations in Africa. Her company, Kilali Cosmetics, was just a month old when the pandemic hit Houston. “Not only am I trying to start a...
HOUSTON, TX
sneakernews.com

The Next Nike Blazer Mid ’77 For Kids Gets A Clean “White/Grey” Makeover

As NIKE, Inc. continues to focus on the “next big thing” for its basketball footwear lineup, the North American conglomerate continues to tap into its heritage to deliver nostalgic, but refreshing takes of some of yesteryear’s novel designs. The Nike Blazer Mid ’77 continues to lead the charge in relation to these efforts.
APPAREL
The Sanford Herald

Students express themselves during Black History Month

Every Friday during Black History Month students at Southern Lee High School will express their views regarding the month through speeches, music and poetry. On Friday teachers from the school’s theater class and English classes got their students together to recite poems, speeches and essays created by African-Americans past and present. Some students did a short research presentation the student did on a Black person they admire.
LEE COUNTY, NC
Mashed

TikToker Accuses Target Of Increasing Wine Prices During Black History Month

Recently, the TikToker @thempmalloy uploaded a video of himself at Target. In it, he is baffled by the price for bottles of Black Girl Magic wine. The issue is that Target placed a sale sign claiming it was now worth $22.99 per bottle. This is notable in at least two respects: The offer happened during Black History Month, and Black Girl Magic wine is made by McBride Sisters, which according to the brand's website, is "the largest Black-owned wine company in the United States."
TV & VIDEOS
Hypebae

June Ambrose Reinvents the Classic PUMA Suede Sneaker

Iconic stylist and PUMA creative director June Ambrose lends her signature style to High Court, a new collaborative collection inspired by the philosophy of “life as a sport.”. The bold, color blocked offering includes leggings, sports bras, shorts, outerwear and basketball-inspired jersey tops in a red, black, tan and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
758
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy