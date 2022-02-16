ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Sheep Squadron makes 100th flight with all-Airmen maintenance unit

By Nicole Maxwell, Alamogordo Daily News
The pilot fired up the engine on his F-16 and the screech roared through the hangar prior to taxiing up the runway marking a routine flight on a not-so-routine occasion.

Feb. 15 marked the 100th flight by the 8th Aircraft Maintenance Unit since its personnel were transferred from civilian contractors to active duty Airmen on Dec. 22, 2021.

"(The transition) has been going great," Major Thomas Clark Jr., 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Commander said. "It's been an honor to be with all of the maintainers, both contractors and our active duty folks. The work that they do day in and day out to secure our national security and provide the foundation for air combat here at Holloman Air Force Base."

The flight was led by 8th Fighter Squadron Instructor Pilot Major Mason Locke who flew the squadron's flagship in the 100th flight.

The 8th Fighter Squadron is also known as the Black Sheep Squadron, which dates to World War II and has been active off-and-on since then.

The Squadron has been stationed at Holloman Air Force Base since 1968 until it was deactivated in 2008, reactivated between 2009 and 2011, and finally reactivated in 2017.

The 8th Aircraft Maintenance Unit transitioned to active duty Airmen after more than a decade of being made up of civilian contractors.

The 8th Aircraft Maintenance Unit is one of three F-16 Aircraft Maintenance Units assigned to the 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron on Holloman Air Force Base, which oversees maintenance for all of the 49th Wing’s F-16 fighter squadrons.

The 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron is the largest squadron on Holloman Air Force Base with more than 219 personnel.

The 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron is also the largest F-16 maintenance squadron in the U.S. Air Force since adding the 8th Fighter Squadron's 28 F-16 aircraft, according to Holloman Air Force Base.

Nicole Maxwell can be contacted by email at nmaxwell@alamogordonews.com, by phone at 575-415-6605 or on Twitter at @nicmaxreporter.

