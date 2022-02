Grab the kids and pack the car it's time to go on a road trip to the very best vacation spots in the Midwest. Good House Keeping just released a list of the top places to go in each state for vacation. So, make sure you have plenty of snacks these places are not far, but you will need a few snacks to get you to your destination. First up, Missouri. The website named City Museum in St. Louis as a favorite spot for family and I couldn't agree more. My family and I love City Museum and you can stay there for hours climbing, sliding, and crawling it really is a fun family place to go and explore and spend the day at. There really is no inch of the museum that you can't explore, even the roof has a giant slide and Ferris Wheel.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO