State Patrol: Deadly Crash in Meeker County
LITCHFIELD -- A 36-year-old man was killed early Wednesday morning in a head-on collision...minnesotasnewcountry.com
LITCHFIELD -- A 36-year-old man was killed early Wednesday morning in a head-on collision...minnesotasnewcountry.com
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0