Environment

Weather Blog: Messy end to the week

By Haley Bouley
 3 days ago

After a quiet start to the work week, things are getting active! From the wind, warmth, rain, melting snow, ice, flash freeze and heavy wet snow… mother natures is literally throwing everything she has at us from now to Friday Afternoon.

Let’s break down each threat:

Winds: Strong southerly winds picks up Wednesday morning helping temperatures to climb dramatically from the single digits above and below zero into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s by afternoon. Winds will be especially strong along the shores of Lake Champlain and in the northern slopes of the Adirondacks, along the Rt. 11 corridor. Sustained winds between 30-40 mph, with gusts 50-60 mph will create issues for high profile vehicles, and the ferry crossing between Grand Isle and Plattsburgh. Power outages are also possible and a Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning is in place from 10 AM to 10 PM.

Precip: Rain, Freezing Rain, Sleet, and Snow… Mother natures says “Let’s throw it all at them in 12 hours… shall we” The cold front sets up over the Saint Lawrence River Valley, on one side mild temperatures and heavy rain, on the other the cold air and a dump of snow! That cold air will begin to win over, sinking south and transitioning the rain to sleet and freezing rain, eventually all snow by Friday morning. But with fast falling temperatures, a flash freeze is likely, icing up all of the rain and creating horrible driving conditions for the Friday Commute. We end this system with light snow showers but only a dusting to 2 inches is expected.

Flooding: With an inch of water locked on the ground as snow pack, and another 1-2″ of water falling from the sky, concerns for flooding are increasing, especially ice jam flooding. Some rivers we’ll be watching closely as Friday morning rolls around include…

If you live along these rivers, make sure you have a way to get a warning if it’s issued overnight Thursday and Friday.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

